This Canadian Casting Call Will Pay You $1,200 Just For Sharing Your Homebuying Story
The casting is for a documentary series for VICE.
If you recently bought or sold your property in Canada, you could make some extra money just by sharing your experience.
A Canadian casting call is looking for homebuyers to talk about their success stories for a new documentary series, and you could make $1,200.
According to The Casting Group, the casting call is for a branded content video documentary series for VICE.
The series is looking for millennial Canadians who recently worked with a realtor to either purchase or sell a property and who can speak about the experience over a two-day shoot.
The gig pays $1,200 per couple or family, and the clip will be featured in a 5-6 minute episode in the documentary series, according to the casting call page.
To be eligible, candidates must live in either Halifax or Toronto and be recent first-time homebuyers or first-time home sellers.
Applicants will be asked to highlight their relationship with their realtor, and explain how they were helped to navigate homebuying or selling.
While there are no specific age requirements, the casting call says candidates should be "sympathetic, credible and authentic."
To apply, Canadians must upload a video introducing themselves and sharing some details about their homebuying or selling journey, including their motivations to buy or sell, and how the realtor they used helped them through the process.
The application requires some other personal information, including a recent photo of yourself, as well as a photo of the home you bought or sold.
Homebuyer success stories
Salary: $1,200 for a two-day shoot.
Who Should Apply: If you're a millennial who recently bought or sold your first home and used a realtor to do it, this casting call wants to hear from you!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.