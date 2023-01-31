This Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $1,500 If You Wear Contact Lenses & Can Put Them In
Sometimes it pays to have bad vision!
Having bad vision may feel like the short-sighted end of the stick, but it could make you some big bucks.
A Toronto casting call is looking for everyday people who can comfortably use contact lenses to be in a commercial.
Jules Casting put out the open casting call on January 30, and they're looking for people with great "physical comedy and improvisational skills."
So if you think you could nail an improv class and comfortably pull off some slapstick humour, you may be able to make $1,500.
The qualifications for the role are wide open, and the only hard skill you'll need is the ability to put in and take out a pair of contact lenses.
Jules Casting is looking for talent of all genders and ethnicities between 19 to 30 years old, and they're searching for "all types of looks," so no matter what your personal style is, you might be able to land this gig.
The commercial pays $1,500 for one year of usage online and on social media and is SOC, which commonly refers to "silent on camera," according to ACTRA. So you may not even need to talk on camera.
The job is non-union, and the deadline to apply is February 1 at 12 p.m.
However, you can send over your self-tape by February 2 at 2 p.m., which will need to include three scenes which will be detailed in the application.
The first scene is an at-home chef stumbling around the kitchen preparing a meal who realizes they don't have their contacts in. The chef is skeptical of the lenses and applies them for the first time after comedically staring down at the mirror and is surprised by how easy it is.
The second scene is a late-night study sesh where after a long day of hitting the books, the dishevelled scholar goes straight to bed, forgetting to take their contact lenses out and easily remove them.
The last scene features a person rushing out the door to get to a party when they realize they forget to put their contacts in. They rush to apply their new lenses for the first time while comedically talking themselves through the application and give the mirror a "Wow, that was easy!” look before heading out the door.
Contact Lenses Commercial
Salary: $1,500
Company: Jules Casting
Who Should Apply: Anyone between 19 to 30 years old who can put contact lenses in with a good sense for comedy.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.