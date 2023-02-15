This TV Show Is Casting Alberta Creatives & You Could Win $100K From A 'Philanthropic Boomer'
Contestants compete to win the "The Sugar Mama's" money.
A casting call is looking for creative people in Alberta to take part in a new TV series and if selected, you could be in with a chance of winning $100,000.
A new TV show, The Sugar Mama, has put out a casting call for 12 Albertans who are talented in fields such as acting, performing, visual art, comedy, music and more to take part in an unscripted series set in a luxury "creative retreat."
According to the show's website, The Sugar Mama "follows a group of passionate creatives who attempt to win the attention of a philanthropic Boomer."
"The one who impresses her the most will turn their artistic dream into reality with a $100,000 windfall," it said.
Contestants will be "pushed to creative extremes" but they also need to demonstrate "exceptional character and overcome personal challenges" to be in with a chance of winning the prize.
The makers of the show added they want to represent "diverse voices and perspectives" and encouraged people from 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities to apply.
If it sounds like something you're interested in, filming will take place at the Azuridge Estate Hotel in Priddis, Alberta and potential contestants will need to be free from Wednesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 25, 2023.
You'll also need to live in Alberta, be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, and be over 18 as of January 1, 2023.
To apply, you will need to film a 60-to-90-second video in a landscape format, talking about why you'd like to be on the show.