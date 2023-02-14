A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,500 To Appear In A Beer Commercial
Groups of friends can apply!
A Toronto casting call is looking to hire friend groups and couples to appear in an upcoming beer campaign, and the pay is no joke.
According to Jigsaw Casting, various groups of friends, couples and even acquaintances are needed for the spot, which hopes to utilize their "real chemistry."
It's a can't miss opportunity. Out of all the jobs in Toronto you can get paid to do, hanging out with your buddies has to rank pretty high on the list. Heck, generally, jobs in Canada rarely ever seem this fun.
Interested applicants should fit the following categories:
- A group of 3 to 4 people of any gender, ages 25 to 35, who are friends in real life. People who participate in athletic activities together are ideal, but other shared interests will be considered.
- Two male friends, ages 40 and 65, and are known for visiting Irish pubs together.
- Another group of 3 to 4 friends, Ages 30 to 40, who love a good noodle restaurant.
- A man and a woman, ages 35 to 45, who regularly visit their local pho restaurant.
- An Asian couple, ages 30 to 40 that can pretend to be visiting a new town.
- A group of South Asian friends, ages 25 to 50, who love to watch cricket games together.
Anyone looking to apply must submit before February 17 at 10:00 a.m.
If selected, each person will be paid approximately $2,500.
Applicants must be willing to take a COVID-19 test before the shoot and be available for these key dates:
- February 21, 2023, for Zoom recalls
- March 2, 2023, for a wardrobe fitting
- March 3 or 4, 2023, for a shoot date in Toronto
This is an ACTRA campaign. However, non-union members can apply if they are Canadian citizens or permanent residents.
Beer Campaign in Toronto
Salary: $2,500 plus
Company: Jigsaw Casting
Who Should Apply: Real friend groups, ages 25 to 65, who are comfortable being filmed.
