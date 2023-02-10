The LCBO Is Hiring For Many Jobs In Toronto & You Could Make Up To $176K A Year
There are part-time positions available too!
These LCBO jobs in Toronto are open for applications and some positions pay up to $176,000 a year. If you're looking for a new career or even a part-time job, you might want to take a look at the LCBO job postings.
From IT to finance roles, here are some of the high-paying positions currently available at the LCBO. You can also take a look at some of the Ontario-wide jobs on the website for other opportunities.
Sr. Compliance and Regulatory Counsel
Salary: $91,782 - $176,176
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: The LCBO is looking for "a passionate lawyer with experience in government policy and regulatory law" to perform tasks such as drafting policies and supporting the internal commercial team. Applicants should have a Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) or Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree as well as a membership with the Law Society of Ontario and relevant experience.
Production Artist
Salary: $31.15 - $33.88
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: This hybrid position is perfect for someone who loves "crafting design solutions" and has "a sharp eye for detail." If you have at least three years of production art or graphic design experience or related education you can apply to this job.
Chief People Officer, Administrative Experience
Salary: $49,534 - $82,000
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: Do you have a post-secondary degree or diploma and experience providing support services? If so, you can submit an application for this job, where you'll be tasked with things like proof-reading documents and coordinating travel arrangements.
Learning & Talent Development Consultant
Salary: $57,235 - $97,506
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: This role is requires someone to "develop communication and change management plans" and "design and lead stakeholder engagement sessions and focus groups" among other tasks. Qualifications include a post-secondary education and minimum five years of experience.
Financial Analyst, Financial Planning & Analysis
Salary: $57,235 - $97,506
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: If you love working in a "collaborative and face-paced changing environment" and have a post-secondary education in accounting this could be the job for you. Duties include establishing client relationships and leading the budget processes.
IT Operations Analyst
Salary: $57,235 - $97,506
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: If you have a college degree or are currently in an IT degree program then you may want to apply to this job. Duties include developing training manuals and identifying and resolving issues.
Director, IT Vendor Management
Salary: $91,782 - $176,176
Company: LCBO
Who Should Apply: This position requires someone with "deep experience leading and executing on strategic vendor management programs" and "practiced decision-making and judgement." The jobs involves giving "advice and direction to LCBO management" among other things.