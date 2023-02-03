part time jobs in toronto

8 Toronto Part-Time Jobs That Pay Up To $60 An Hour & Won't Make You Dread Your Shift

These are excellent side gigs.💰

Toronto Staff Writer
A coach at Little Kickers in Toronto. Right: A woman snuggling with some dogs

A coach at Little Kickers in Toronto. Right: A woman with snuggling with some dogs

@littlekickerstoronto | Instagram, doglogicto | Instagram

Keeping your head above water in the GTA can be a daily struggle. Many city-dwellers have to work a part time job in Toronto just to pay the rent, and knowing where to look can become a daunting task.

Thankfully, not every odd job in the city demands hard labour for minimum wage. In fact, some opportunities pay better than full-time jobs, and a few of them actually sound like fun!

The struggle is real, but so is the solution. Hopefully, this list will serve as yours.

Cleaner

Salary: $22 to $24 an hour plus tips

Company: Mopify

Who Should Apply: People with one or more years of experience as a professional residential cleaners or hotel housekeeper.

Applicants should be customer-service focused and own a smart phone with a data plan.

Apply Here

Dog Walker

Salary: $21 to $60 an hour

Company: Dog Logic Toronto

Who Should Apply: Applicants with previous experience working or volunteering with dogs are strongly preferred.

You'll also need to be comfortable walking dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Apply Here

Luxury Travel Reservations Agent

Salary: $25 to $30 an hour

Company: Ten Lifestyle Management

Who Should Apply: Individuals who "give off infectious positivity" that have a customer-service mindset and are comfortable working late and on weekends.

Apply Here

Children's Soccer Coach

Salary: $16 to $20 an hour

Company: Little Kickers

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have experience engaging with young children, and be willing to work Saturday and Sunday mornings.

People who have outgoing personalities and enjoy working with kids are a great fit.

Apply Here

Social Media Content Creator

In Your Daylight's website

In Your Daylight's website

In Your Daylight

Salary: $22 to $33 an hour

Company: In Your Daylight

Who Should Apply: People who've completed social media projects for restaurants via TikTok and Instagram who are also "culturally aware and socially savvy."

Apply Here

Starbucks Barista

Salary: $18.17 to $19.17 an hour

Company: Starbucks

Who Should Apply: Applicants must be available to work at least three weekly shifts, during mornings, evenings, as well as holidays.

You'll also need a year's worth of experience working within the food and beverage industry.

Apply Here

Early Childhood Teacher

Salary: $20.37 to $21.45 an hour

Company: Little Tots' Manor Inc

Who Should Apply: To be considered for this opportunity, applicants must be registered and in good standing with the College of Early Childhood Educators, hold a Standard First Aid and CPR training certification, and have a clear police reference check..

Apply Here

TikTok Creator

Salary: $1,000 to $2,500 a month

Company: Label 428

Who Should Apply: Those up-to-date on TikTok trends who are detailed oriented and able to work on multiple tasks at once.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...