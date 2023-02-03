8 Toronto Part-Time Jobs That Pay Up To $60 An Hour & Won't Make You Dread Your Shift
These are excellent side gigs.💰
Keeping your head above water in the GTA can be a daily struggle. Many city-dwellers have to work a part time job in Toronto just to pay the rent, and knowing where to look can become a daunting task.
Thankfully, not every odd job in the city demands hard labour for minimum wage. In fact, some opportunities pay better than full-time jobs, and a few of them actually sound like fun!
The struggle is real, but so is the solution. Hopefully, this list will serve as yours.
Cleaner
Salary: $22 to $24 an hour plus tips
Company: Mopify
Who Should Apply: People with one or more years of experience as a professional residential cleaners or hotel housekeeper.
Applicants should be customer-service focused and own a smart phone with a data plan.
Dog Walker
Salary: $21 to $60 an hour
Company: Dog Logic Toronto
Who Should Apply: Applicants with previous experience working or volunteering with dogs are strongly preferred.
You'll also need to be comfortable walking dogs of all breeds and sizes.
Luxury Travel Reservations Agent
Salary: $25 to $30 an hour
Company: Ten Lifestyle Management
Who Should Apply: Individuals who "give off infectious positivity" that have a customer-service mindset and are comfortable working late and on weekends.
Children's Soccer Coach
Salary: $16 to $20 an hour
Company: Little Kickers
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have experience engaging with young children, and be willing to work Saturday and Sunday mornings.
People who have outgoing personalities and enjoy working with kids are a great fit.
Social Media Content Creator
Salary: $22 to $33 an hour
Company: In Your Daylight
Who Should Apply: People who've completed social media projects for restaurants via TikTok and Instagram who are also "culturally aware and socially savvy."
Starbucks Barista
Salary: $18.17 to $19.17 an hour
Company: Starbucks
Who Should Apply: Applicants must be available to work at least three weekly shifts, during mornings, evenings, as well as holidays.
You'll also need a year's worth of experience working within the food and beverage industry.
Early Childhood Teacher
Salary: $20.37 to $21.45 an hour
Company: Little Tots' Manor Inc
Who Should Apply: To be considered for this opportunity, applicants must be registered and in good standing with the College of Early Childhood Educators, hold a Standard First Aid and CPR training certification, and have a clear police reference check..
TikTok Creator
Salary: $1,000 to $2,500 a month
Company: Label 428
Who Should Apply: Those up-to-date on TikTok trends who are detailed oriented and able to work on multiple tasks at once.
