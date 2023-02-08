These 7 Remote Toronto Jobs Will Pay You Up To 130K To Work From Home
Sweatpants have become the new attire for work.
In the age of remote work, earning a high-paying salary in Toronto in sweatpants is no longer a pipe dream, it's reality.
COVID-19 forced hundreds of companies to allow their employees to work remotely, a necessary precaution that got plenty hooked on the feeling of managing their careers from home.
If your goal for 2023 is to switch jobs and wear pyjamas as much as humanely possible, these companies can hook you up.
Client Development Manager
Salary: $70,000 to $100,000 a year
Company: Spectraforce Technologies
Who Should Apply: Applicants will need a bachelor's degree in a related field to lock down this gig.
Your responsibilities will include managing "one or several of our national Fortune 500 staffing client engagements within the IT vertical," as well as maintaining relationships with appropriate stakeholders
Counsellor
Salary: $28.97 an hour
Company: Kids Help Phone
Who Should Apply: Applicants need a diploma in a social service field (counselling, psychology, or childcare) and one year of experience in crisis work.
An ability to communicate "with empathy, curiosity and professionalism" is essential for this role.
Fundraising Clerk
Salary: $20 to $21 an hour
Company: Express Employment Professionals
Who Should Apply: Individuals interested in applying should have a post-secondary degree, ideally in marketing and business, as well as 2 to 3 years of fundraising experience.
Social Creator Sourcer
Salary: $30 an hour
Company: Faire
Who Should Apply: Your goal is to help create a steady flow of user-generated content through the company's retailer base to share via its marketing and social channels.
Director of Social and Community Marketing
Salary: $120,000 to $130,000 a year
Company: Agency Analytics
Who Should Apply: You should have at least 5 years of relevant experience in social media marketing or a related field, including hands-on experience managing high-growth social media accounts, particularly in the marketing or B2B SaaS sectors.
Adult Program Manager
Salary: $70,000 to $75,000 a year
Company: Canada Learning Code
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have skills in data collection and be well-versed in budget management and financial statements.
Frontend Engineer
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 a year
Company: Agency Analytics
Who Should Apply: Applicants must bring several years of experience with React and JavaScript to the table and have an attention to detail that focuses on the user experience.
