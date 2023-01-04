6 Remote Toronto Jobs That'll Pay You Over $120K To Work From Home
It's time to start making some real money!
Working from home is one of the good things that came out of the pandemic. Being stuck at home made companies realize they don't need employees to work from an office to get the job done. This, in turn, has changed the life of every remote worker around the world.
Some benefits of working from home include sitting in PJs all day, making food at home, saving money on coffee breaks, and not having to commute to work during the winter. If all of these sound like great points, then the remote life is for you, friend.
Here are six remote Toronto jobs that will allow you to work from the comfort of your home.
TikTok Advertiser for Consulting Business CA
Salary: Up to $10,000 a month
Company: SellerPlex
Who Should Apply: If you know how to use TikTok and manage campaigns, this job could be the one for you. This is a remote job based in the U.S., but if you can work their hours, you're all set!
Chief of Staff (Remote) - Canada
Salary: $130,000–$160,000 a year
Company: World Education Services
Who Should Apply: Working within a tight deadline is a requirement for the job, so if you are able to work independently and under pressure, then check this posting out.
Sales Director - Vape & E-Cigarette
Salary: $130,000–$160,000 a year
Company: Reach International Consulting
Who Should Apply: If you have three years of experience "working developing wholesale and distributor channels for Tobacco or Vape products" and have an existing client portfolio, then make sure to apply for this high-paying job!
Partnership Director - Remote
Salary: $125,000–$135,000 a year
Company: Pearson
Who Should Apply: This job requires quite a bit of experience in "strategy, strategy consulting, account management, marketing, or online education."
Sr. Consultant
Salary: $120,000 a year
Company: CRM Dynamics
Who Should Apply: Applicant will need at least three years of experience in Microsoft CRM implementation, managing projects and in a Business Analyst role.
Senior Node Developer
Salary: $130,000–$190,000 a year
Company: CyberCoders
Who Should Apply: Other than knowing how to use Node, applicants should have over five years of SaaS experience, event-driven architecture and knowledge of NoSQL.