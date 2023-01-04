7 Expert Tips That Will Jazz Up Your Resume In 2023 & Help You Land That Dream Job
New year, new career goals!
With the new year rolling around, it might be time to start thinking about a new beginning, new goals, and, yes, a new job.
If you're on the lookout for companies hiring in 2023, it might be best to brush up those resume skills first.
Narcity spoke with Madalina Secareanu, a careers expert at Indeed, to better understand how to create a resume that shines in the new year.
From keeping it short to knowing how to really sell your skills, here are the tips to help you land a new job.
Use data
You might be tempted to talk about what you'd done in your last job and what responsibilities you had, but Secareanu says it's best to stay focused on data points on your resume.
"Highlight your skills and abilities by using data and figures to quantify your achievements," said the expert.
"This gives hiring managers a greater insight into your capabilities."
Keep it short
If you want to stick out, one thing that Secareanu recommends is brevity.
"Any resume that is too long or text-heavy and includes excessive information will overwhelm the reader," she explained. "Especially as we move into a job market where competition is only expected to increase."
So, try to keep things succinct and to the point. Oh, and be sure to spell check with a fine-toothed comb!
Use new and unique sections
Don't be shackled to the "work experience," "skills" and "education" sections on your resume.
"Some resumes can benefit from the addition of relevant sections, such as a portfolio, list of publications, or notable speaking engagements," said Secareanu.
"It might also be helpful to divide your work history or skills sections into more specific categories to make it easier for the hiring manager to scan your resume."
Maybe take a look and find some more novel sections better suited to showing off your talents.
Show off your insight
Employers are going to be more interested in someone who can show that they know what's happening in the industry they're applying to.
So, Secareanu recommends demonstrating that you're paying attention to the latest trends.
"Highlight industry knowledge or relevant trends that give employers the confidence that you are passionate about keeping informed of the latest news and updates," she said.
She also said it's good to include knowledge "about the competitor landscape or economic changes."
Highlight transferable skills
This is especially useful if you're looking to change your career path or enter a new industry or field.
"Consider the job duties of the position for which you're applying and highlight any similar responsibilities of previous positions that might help you find success in the new role," said the career expert.
So, while you may not have all of the relevant experience, you can still show that your skillset would translate well to the position.
Use a story to present your skills
Sure, data on a piece of paper can give people a basic idea of what you're like, but adding your own life experiences with the STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Result) method can really help you out.
"Use the STAR method to present your skills and knowledge by offering a real-life example from your previous roles in an interview," said Secareanu.
"You can also use this method to build your cover letter and answer most interview questions."
Define your career goals
On top of having a stellar resume, knowing what you're looking for is essential to nabbing that new job.
"Clearly define your goals so you know where to focus your energy," explained Secareanu.
"Ensure you break your goals down into short- and long-term objectives to keep you motivated."
Plus, be sure to make your goals specific, measurable, achievable and realistic.
If you're on the hunt for a new job right now, VIA Rail and the federal government are hiring and have some stellar opportunities that pay well and don't require a whole lot of experience.
Best of luck!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.