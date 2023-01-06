Half Of Canadians Are Looking For A New Job In 2023 & This What They're After
If you're on the lookout for a new job in Canada in 2023, you're in good company.
According to a survey by employment company Robert Half, half of Canadian workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months.
And this is up from 31% just six months ago.
And that's not all, it seems that certain people are more likely to be looking for new jobs in 2023 than others.
The biggest cohort thinking about a new job is Gen Z and Millenials with 56% planning to jump ship.
After that comes technology professionals (57%), people who have been with their company for two to four years (61%) and working parents (55%).
To understand this increase in people looking for new jobs, the survey also looked at what is inspiring these Canadians to polish up their resumes.
They found that a massive 62% of those looking for new work said one of the motivators is to get a higher salary than the one they currently have.
About 39% of those surveyed said that it was better benefits and perks that were motivating them.
Other motivators were hopes for better advancement opportunities (30%) or more flexibility when choosing when and where they work (27%).
The survey also took a look at some of the biggest "turn-offs" that cause candidates to lose interest in a role.
For those surveyed, 55% would get the employment "ick" if a job posting is unclear or has unreasonable job responsibilities.
This also goes for poor communication with the hiring manager, with 46% calling it a turn-off.
And 35% would be turned off a job if they are misaligned with the company's culture or values.
If you're one of the many on the lookout for better opportunities, there are a ton of great ways to tune your resume up and make it shine for the new job market of 2023.
