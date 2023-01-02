The Top Skills You Need To Land A New Job In 2023 Include Customer Service & Social Media
Dust off your resume! 🤩
Is embarking on a new career on your 2023 to-do list? If you're looking for a new job in Canada this year, having a combination of these top in-demand skills will certainly get you on your way.
A recent study from LinkedIn looked at the most in-demand skills that employers are currently craving, both globally and within Canada.
The company found that 20 specific skills were featured in a whopping 78% of jobs posted globally on LinkedIn towards the end of 2022, showing that hard skills like communication and time management are essential to employers regardless of the role an individual is applying for.
The most in-demand skill, according to LinkedIn's research, is customer service, with employers consistently making it clear that experience working with clients and consumers is imperative.
Sales skills came in second, with a significant proportion of job listings stating that experience and expertise in sales is either an essential or a desirable skill in prospective employees.
Rounding out the top five most in-demand skills are accounting, business development and marketing, so if you have any of those on your resume, you're already considered a desirable candidate for many roles.
While some of the qualities listed on the top 20 list are specific – like digital marketing (8th place), financial analysis (16th place) and engineering (18th place) – others are less distinct and don't necessarily derive from post-secondary education or years of work experience.
For example, other skills deemed critical by employers include leadership (7th place), communication (8th place) and problem solving (10th place).
These skills may be learned from out-of-work experiences too, which means those who are new to the job market may still have a competitive resume even if they don't have years worth of work experience.
There's good news for those who are online savvy too, as the study lists both social media and social media marketing among the top 20 most desirable skills.
The top 20 most in-demand skills
- Customer Service
- Sales
- Accounting
- Business Development
- Marketing
- Leadership
- Communication
- Digital Marketing
- Sales Management
- Problem Solving
- Management
- Finance
- Social Media
- Sales and Marketing
- Time Management
- Financial Analysis
- Engineering
- Strategy
- Social Media Marketing
- SQL (Structured Query Language)
If you are considering taking on a new challenge in 2023, LinkedIn suggests being clear about your qualities on your resume and when interviewing – and ensure you include context when explaining your skills.
What's more, if you add specific skills to your LinkedIn profile, you can search for roles that are a good fit based on how your experience compares with the job description.
Maybe it's time to dust off your resume, eh?
