These Are The Most In-Demand Jobs In Canada For 2023 & There Are So Many Well-Paying Careers
If you're looking for a new job in Canada, it helps to know which fields have the most positions available.
Recruitment company Randstad Canada recently shared a list of the most in-demand jobs for 2023 and a wide variety of sectors are currently looking for new hires.
According to Randstad, some of the most in-demand jobs right now are different from what's been seen over the last few years.
"Some of the occupations seeing the most demand in Canada for 2023 include the service industry, technology, and healthcare."
According to the employment company, the top in-demand jobs in the country this year are as follows:
- Developer
- HR manager
- Mechanical engineer
- Welder
- Accounting technician
- Registered nurse
- Warehouse worker
- Customer service representative
- Driver
- Sales associate
- Admin assistant
- Business systems analyst
- Production supervisor
- Digital marketing coordinator
- Construction project manager
While salaries for these jobs will vary according to location, industry and the level of experience of the candidate, many have the potential to pay a nice chunk of change.
For instance, the national average salary for a construction manager, according to Indeed, is $79,030 per year, while the estimated salary for a human resources manager is $74,384 per year.
Likewise, the average salary for an administrative assistant in Canada can be as high as $34.45 per hour, while the average yearly salary for a business systems analyst is $67,746.
Some of these positions may require more schooling, technical skills and experience than others, but some, like becoming a driver, sales associate, admin assistant and customer service representative, generally don't require much previous experience or formal education.
According to employment company Robert Half's findings, half of Canadian workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months. This is up from 31% just six months ago.
If you're part of the percentage looking for a change, the agency says that some red flags employers look for on resumes include frequent job hopping, insufficient skills, and vague descriptions of past jobs.
If any of these sound familiar, consider giving your resume a tune-up before applying for something new!
