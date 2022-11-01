These Sectors Are Hiring The Most In Canada Right Now & It Could Be A Sign To Change Fields
There's a lot of demand for people in these professions!
Finding a job in Canada isn't always an easy task.
However, as it turns out, there are quite a few industries that are hiring in Canada, and at an exponential rate at that.
According to the experts at Indeed.ca, Canadian job listings cooled a bit over the summer but have overall remained pretty elevated, "indicating that many employers are looking to hire."
But there are some sectors in particular where job listings are way above their pre-pandemic levels. So, if you've been waiting for a sign to consider a career change, these could be the industries to consider.
Here's a look at some of them.
Nursing
There's no doubt that nursing is a highly in-demand profession in Canada at the moment.
In fact, many hospitals and clinics across the country are reporting staff shortages which are affecting their workflow.
According to Indeed, the growth in job postings for nurses in Canada has grown 95% since February 2020.
Construction
If you're in the field of construction, your chances of finding a job in Canada are very good at the moment.
It seems like jobs in the industry are on the rise, from labourers and coordinators, to supervisors and engineers.
There's been an 89% increase in job listings in the field since February of 2020.
Food preparation and service
It looks like the hospitality industry is also rebounding by leaps and bounds after the pandemic.
Food preparation companies and those in the service industry are increasingly looking for new employees, with 87% more job listings on Indeed over the past two years in Canada.
So, if you enjoy working in the culinary sector, this might be your chance to shine.
Driving
Got a driver's license? This could be for you.
There are quite a few transport companies on the lookout for skilled drivers.
In fact, the sector has seen an 83% rise in job listings since February 2020.
So, if your idea of a day well spent is hitting the open road, dust off your resume!
Banking and finance
And finally, the banking and finance sector is also experiencing growth in Canada, with an 81% rise in job advertisements over the past two years.
According to a report by Intuit Quickbooks, it is also one of the industries where employees have seen a pay increase this year. Not too shabby, then.
