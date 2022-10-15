Highest-Paying Jobs You Can Get With No Degree Or Experience Were Shared & Some Pay Almost $90K
These high-paying jobs are in so many different industries.
The highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or any experience have been revealed and some salaries are almost $90,000!
Recently, job site Indeed shared a list of the 14 highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience along with how much they pay, which is based on salary figures listed on the job board.
"University degrees or previous experience are usually essential for getting a successful or decent-paying job," Indeed said. "Nevertheless, numerous jobs don't require you to have a degree or experience in that field or discipline."
According to the job site, knowing what the highest-paying jobs without a degree or experience are can help people looking for work have a better grasp on their career options.
What are high-paying jobs without a degree?
According to Indeed, these are the highest-paying jobs you can get without a degree or experience along with the national average salary:
- Miner — $21.71 an hour
- Theatre practitioner — $23.23 an hour
- Landscape technician — $21.28 an hour
- Claims adjuster — $51,987 a year
- Translator — $23.71 an hour
- Mobile developer — $80,778 a year
- Maintenance manager — $76,025 a year
- Receptionist — $16.94 an hour
- Warehouse worker — $16.46 an hour
- Train conductor — $85,393 a year
- Executive chef — $63,788 a year
- Accounting clerk — $21.26 an hour
- Dental assistant — $23.92 an hour
- Nuclear power reactor operator — $88,253 a year
What are the highest-paying entry-level jobs?
Indeed also revealed the high-paying entry-level jobs and their national average salary.
Those positions are:
- Public relations assistant — $16.66 an hour
- Social media manager — $17.58 an hour
- Marketing associate — $19.60 an hour
- Copywriter — $48,947 a year
- Human resources specialist — $22.03 an hour
- Paralegal — $50,941 a year
- Sales representative — $56,237 a year
- Web developer — $27.30 an hour
- IT technician — $59,179 a year
- Financial analyst — $61,905 a year
- Database analyst — $30.28 an hour
- Environmental engineer — $68,298 a year
- User experience designer — $75,287 a year
- Registered nurse — $37.53 an hour
- Dental hygienist — $39.24 an hour
Some of these entry-level jobs are actually related to the highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree or experience including mobile and web developers and dental assistants and dental hygienists.
Can you get a government of Canada job without a degree?
Getting a government of Canada job is possible even if you haven't been to university as many positions don't require applicants to have degrees!
The Public Service Commission of Canada is hiring for admin positions and salaries range from $54,878 to $65,887.
You don't need a university or college education to get the job, just a high school diploma is required along with experience providing administrative support services and using Microsoft Office.
Statistics Canada jobs in IT are also available and you can get hired if you graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution which means you don't need a university degree.
The pay is between $60,696 and $78,216 and you need experience implementing and supporting Windows operating systems, providing technical support and guidance to users, and preparing technical documentation like user guides.
Statistics Canada is also hiring interviewers to help conduct survey collections and the salary ranges from $17.83 to $21.78 an hour.
The only education requirement is the successful completion of secondary school. Experience performing basic computer functions and using word processing, email and spreadsheet software is needed as well.
