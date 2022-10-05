These Government Of Canada Jobs In Admin Don't Require A Degree & You Must Know Microsoft Office
Positions are available in five cities across the country!
There are government of Canada jobs available across the country and you don't need a degree but you have to know how to use Microsoft Office.
The Public Service Commission of Canada is looking to hire people to join the team and works in Administrative Assistant and Case Management Officer positions.
Salaries for these jobs range from between $54,878 and $65,887 depending on the specific position.
As an administrative assistant, you will oversee and maintain the flow of workplace operations and be the central point of contact for clients and employees.
Also, you will provide administrative support services, plan meetings and conferences, review documentation and information; input data, coordinate daily operations, and track requests and the status of outstanding issues.
You don't need a university or college education to get the job. Just a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience will do.
Experience providing administrative support services or client services and experience using Microsoft Office products like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook is required.
These positions are classified as "Bilingual Imperative" which means you need to have intermediate or advanced level knowledge of English and French.
Employees will be required to work at a Public Service Commission of Canada office at least once a week and the rest of the week can be worked remotely.
The closing date for the Administrative Assistant and Case Management Officer positions is October 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Where are these government of Canada jobs?
These government of Canada jobs with the Public Service Commission of Canada are located across the county in Vancouver, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax.
Who can apply for government of Canada jobs?
People residing in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad can apply for these government of Canada jobs.
How do you apply for government of Canada jobs?
To apply for the government of Canada jobs, you first need to sign up for an online account on the federal government's job board or log into your account if you already have one.
Then, you add all of your qualifications and your resume to your profile. After that, you can apply for the specific job you're interested in.
Administrative Assistant & Case Management Officer
Salary: $54,878 to $65,887
Company: Public Service Commission of Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a high school diploma and knows both English and French. Experience providing administrative support services and using Microsoft Office products is also required.
You also need to live in or near the city where the job is located because employees have to work in the office at least once a week.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.