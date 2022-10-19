Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Alberta & You Can Earn Up To $100K
Brush up your resume!
The Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of jobs in Alberta right now and some of them come with the bonus of a pretty sweet paycheck.
Government jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment include everything from psychologists to digital communications advisors so there's plenty to choose from. Plus, all of these jobs pay at least $80,000 so they have a pretty healthy salary too.
Here are some of the Government of Canada jobs you can apply for in Alberta right now:
Technical Advisor/Team Leader
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about modernizing IT systems. You'll be helping to improve the Government of Canada infrastructure including email, data centres and services like videoconferencing and Wi-Fi. You'll also need to have studied computer science.
Property and Facilities Manager
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you have experience managing a portfolio of properties, this could be the role for you. You'll be working as part of a team communicating with landlords, property managers, contractors and client departments to ensure houses are ready to be lived in.
Nurse
Salary: $81,513 to $92,653 a year. There's a terminable allowance of up to $4,500 and an education allowance of up to $3,850 too.
Location: Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache, Innisfail, and Maskwacis
Who Should Apply: Someone who is a registered nurse or registered psychiatric nurse. You'd be helping provide healthcare and mental health services to those in Canada's federal institutions and help improve offender health and reintegration into the community.
Digital Communications Advisor
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year
Location: Calgary, Devon and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you are interested in Canada's natural resources, you should apply! Digital Communications Advisors will be developing web and social media content to keep followers engaged and educated on important issues from green energy and climate change.
Senior Environmental Specialist
Salary: $88,533 to $105,353 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in environmental science and experience managing projects. You'll be helping Public Services and Procurement Canada by giving technical advice on environmental issues like compliance for projects.
Psychologist
Salary: $85,917 to $100,165 a year. There's even a terminable allowance of up to $12,000 a year.
Location: Calgary, Drumheller, Edmonton, Grande Cache and Innisfail
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a master's degree in psychology to land this role. You would be working at part of Canada's correctional facilities to help address the mental health needs of offenders and services related to their reintegration.