Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
government of alberta jobs

The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Over $100K

These jobs pay pretty well!

Calgary Staff Writer
Alberta Legislature.

Alberta Legislature.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

The Government of Alberta is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some come with a pretty sweet paycheque too!

The Alberta Government has a ton of openings and they're hiring for a lot of different skills too from biologists to tax policy analysts so you're likely to find something that suits you.

Best of all, a lot of these jobs will pay over $100,000 so you'll be making the big bucks.

Here are some of the jobs you could apply for with the Government of Alberta right now.

Manager, Projects and Strategic Services

Salary: $79,932 - $107,565

Location: Edmonton but this could be remote within Alberta

Who Should Apply: If you've got project management experience and a degree, you should apply. This role would mean leading short-timeline projects and strategic initiatives to do with data, information and privacy.

Apply Here


Senior Wildlife Biologist

Salary: $76,685 to $ 99,323

Location: Edson or Whitecourt

Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about wildlife conservation. You would be leading a team of biologists to help ensure the long-term sustainability of wildlife populations and their habitats in Alberta.

Apply Here


Issues/Communications Manager - North Alberta

Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in social sciences and plenty of political knowledge will be perfect for this role. You would be overseeing responses to issues surrounding children and youth that could be in harmful situations.

Apply Here


Wildfire Intelligence Unit Lead

Salary: $76,685 - $99,323 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have at least six years preferably of wildfire incident management for this role. You'll be helping to introduce provincial standards and guidelines and collaborating with key areas to support wildfire incident, operations and prevention activities.

Apply Here


Manager, Standards

Salary: $79,931 to $107,564 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree and experience in social sciences to apply. You'll be leading a team to respond to the public on behalf of government officials and leadership. Being a great leader and being able to work collaboratively with a lot of different deadlines is essential.

Apply Here


Tax Policy Analyst

Salary: $76,976 - $101,433 a year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in economics, public administration or another related field. You would be researching and analyzing tax issues in Alberta and developing cost estimates for tax proposals in the province.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...