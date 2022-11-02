The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Over $100K
These jobs pay pretty well!
The Government of Alberta is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some come with a pretty sweet paycheque too!
The Alberta Government has a ton of openings and they're hiring for a lot of different skills too from biologists to tax policy analysts so you're likely to find something that suits you.
Best of all, a lot of these jobs will pay over $100,000 so you'll be making the big bucks.
Here are some of the jobs you could apply for with the Government of Alberta right now.
Manager, Projects and Strategic Services
Salary: $79,932 - $107,565
Location: Edmonton but this could be remote within Alberta
Who Should Apply: If you've got project management experience and a degree, you should apply. This role would mean leading short-timeline projects and strategic initiatives to do with data, information and privacy.
Senior Wildlife Biologist
Salary: $76,685 to $ 99,323
Location: Edson or Whitecourt
Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about wildlife conservation. You would be leading a team of biologists to help ensure the long-term sustainability of wildlife populations and their habitats in Alberta.
Issues/Communications Manager - North Alberta
Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in social sciences and plenty of political knowledge will be perfect for this role. You would be overseeing responses to issues surrounding children and youth that could be in harmful situations.
Wildfire Intelligence Unit Lead
Salary: $76,685 - $99,323 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have at least six years preferably of wildfire incident management for this role. You'll be helping to introduce provincial standards and guidelines and collaborating with key areas to support wildfire incident, operations and prevention activities.
Manager, Standards
Salary: $79,931 to $107,564 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree and experience in social sciences to apply. You'll be leading a team to respond to the public on behalf of government officials and leadership. Being a great leader and being able to work collaboratively with a lot of different deadlines is essential.
Tax Policy Analyst
Salary: $76,976 - $101,433 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in economics, public administration or another related field. You would be researching and analyzing tax issues in Alberta and developing cost estimates for tax proposals in the province.