The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $137K
Get your resume ready!
The City of Calgary is hiring for a lot of jobs at the moment and as well as working to improve the city, you could also earn a great salary too with some jobs paying up to $137,000.
You can get a head start on any new year job hunters by applying now for roles in business performance, traffic design or finance for the City of Calgary.
If you're looking to head into the new year in a brand new role, these are some of the jobs you can apply for.
Business Performance Team Lead
Salary: $79,059 - $119,373 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in business or a similar field and plenty of experience, this could be the ideal role for you. You'll be providing research and analysis on strategic issues, consulting and designing strategic plans.
Corporate Consultant
Salary: $79,059 - $119,373 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree and eight years of experience in a corporate environment. You would be supporting different programs, projects, initiatives and activities to help with The City's surface improvements.
Leader, Safety Strategy and Business Services
Salary: $89,632 - $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about creating an environment that promotes psychological and physical safety, this could be the perfect fit. You'd be offering guidance on safety risks as part of the Occupational Health and Safety unit. You'll need a degree and at least 10 years of experience to apply.
Traffic Design Engineer
Salary: $86,967 - $131,311 a year
Who Should Apply: This role requires someone who can take a lot of factors into consideration from roadway geometric design, signal construction projects, operational improvements, cycling infrastructure, and traffic safety improvements. You'll need a degree in civil engineering as well as some experience.
TCA Financial Systems Consultant
Salary: $71,249 - $106,069 a year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in accounting. You'll be looking at business processes to evaluate how effective they are and their impact on financial accounting processes. You'll also need to be able to spot financial control gaps and issues and recommend how improvements can be made.