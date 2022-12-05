Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $133K

Calgary Staff Writer
Government Of Canada building. Right: Edmonton

If you're looking for a new role, the Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of roles in Alberta and they come with a pretty sweet paycheck too!

There are a lot of different roles on offer in areas from IT to conservation in the province so you're bound to find a role that's the right fit for you. Plus they pay up to $133,000.

These are some of the jobs available with the Government of Canada in Alberta right now.

IT Systems Administrator, Cloud

Salary: $81,865 to $96,310 a year as well as performance pay for meeting to exceeding expectations

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone with at least two years of experience as a systems admin and who loves to be a problem solver. You'd be working for the Bank Of Canada to help support cloud delivery by helping to investigate and diagnose issues.

Apply Here

Technical Specialist, Socio-Economic Compliance

Salary: $109,692 to $133,457 a year

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If you have a degree and experience in socio-economic issues such as Indigenous traditional land and resource use, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be leading socio-economic compliance planning for Canada Energy Regulator.

Apply Here

Senior Advisor, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement

Salary: $88,197 to $103,995 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about healthcare for Indigenous communities. You would be working with Indigenous Services Canada and First Nations organizations and governments to educate about patient safety and lead incident management processes. You'll need to have a degree in nursing or a related field too.

Apply Here

Civil Aviation Safety Inspector

Salary: $113,880 to $133,570 a year

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a valid Canadian Airline Transport Pilot License and pilot experience to apply for this role. You'll also need good knowledge of operational requirements and flight performance of a variety of large aeroplane types such as navigation systems, flight management systems and instrument flight guidance systems.

Apply Here

Conservation & Protection Supervisor

Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about conservation. You will be enforcing operations and promoting education to help conserve and protect fishery resources and fish habitats for Canadians, alongside Indigenous communities and other stakeholders both in and outside of Canada.

Apply Here

Technical Specialist, Real Property Management

Salary: $81,313 - $109,774 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone with a college diploma in health and safety or a related field. You will be carrying out tons of property project work including real property studies and asset assessments, facility reviews, technical reviews, strategic plans and development plans.

Apply Here

