The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $133K
Your dream job could be here!
If you're looking for a new role, the Government of Canada is hiring for a ton of roles in Alberta and they come with a pretty sweet paycheck too!
There are a lot of different roles on offer in areas from IT to conservation in the province so you're bound to find a role that's the right fit for you. Plus they pay up to $133,000.
These are some of the jobs available with the Government of Canada in Alberta right now.
IT Systems Administrator, Cloud
Salary: $81,865 to $96,310 a year as well as performance pay for meeting to exceeding expectations
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone with at least two years of experience as a systems admin and who loves to be a problem solver. You'd be working for the Bank Of Canada to help support cloud delivery by helping to investigate and diagnose issues.
Technical Specialist, Socio-Economic Compliance
Salary: $109,692 to $133,457 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree and experience in socio-economic issues such as Indigenous traditional land and resource use, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be leading socio-economic compliance planning for Canada Energy Regulator.
Senior Advisor, Patient Safety and Quality Improvement
Salary: $88,197 to $103,995 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about healthcare for Indigenous communities. You would be working with Indigenous Services Canada and First Nations organizations and governments to educate about patient safety and lead incident management processes. You'll need to have a degree in nursing or a related field too.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $113,880 to $133,570 a year
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a valid Canadian Airline Transport Pilot License and pilot experience to apply for this role. You'll also need good knowledge of operational requirements and flight performance of a variety of large aeroplane types such as navigation systems, flight management systems and instrument flight guidance systems.
Conservation & Protection Supervisor
Salary: $85,476 to $92,412 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about conservation. You will be enforcing operations and promoting education to help conserve and protect fishery resources and fish habitats for Canadians, alongside Indigenous communities and other stakeholders both in and outside of Canada.
Technical Specialist, Real Property Management
Salary: $81,313 - $109,774 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone with a college diploma in health and safety or a related field. You will be carrying out tons of property project work including real property studies and asset assessments, facility reviews, technical reviews, strategic plans and development plans.