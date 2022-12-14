Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $88K
Trade in city life! 🌲
If you're looking for a new career in the great outdoors, Parks Canada is hiring for a ton of roles in Alberta and they come with a pretty great paycheck too!
Your office could be one of Canada's most stunning parks and you can help protect the changing ecosystem and teach the millions of visitors that come to the parks every year all about the natural and cultural histories.
If you're passionate about Alberta's stunning parks, you could take on one of these Parks Canada jobs.
Ecosystems Officer
Salary: $73,727 to $88,384 a year
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay
Who Should Apply: If travelling around some of Canada's most beautiful national parks is a dream, this could be the perfect role for you. You'll be addressing emerging and existing issues related to the impacts of forest pests and diseases. You'll need a degree in environmental sciences or a related field to apply.
Interpretation Coordinator/Officer
Salary: $61,341 to $66,089 a year
Location: Elk Island National Park
Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about teaching visitors about the natural and cultural history of national parks. You'll be helping to plan and deliver educational programs for school programs, guided hikes and tours, campfire programs and more.
Heritage Presenter/Living with wildlife interpreter
Salary: $46,234 to $52,046 a year
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho, Kootenay and Banff
Who Should Apply: These roles involve teaching park visitors all about national parks. Heritage presenters will be delivering evening and theatre-based programming on park history to inspire visitors. Wildlife interpreters will be teaching guests about human-wildlife coexistence and creating safe wildlife viewing experiences.
Impact Assessment Practitioner
Salary: $63,720 to $77,523 a year
Location: Elk Island National Park
Who Should Apply: If you've got an environmental sciences degree, you could apply for this role which involves monitoring natural and cultural resources. You'll work as part of the resource conservation team and alongside other teams to deliver park programs.
Interpretation Officer
Salary: $61,341 to $66,089 a year
Location: Waterton Lakes National Park
Who Should Apply: You'll be helping to share activities, games, story sharing, guided walks, evening theatre and campfire programs with visitors at the national park. While you don't need a degree to apply, you will need at least two years of experience in outreach, communications, interpretation or education.
Fire Crew Member
Salary: $53,022 to $59,933 a year
Location: Jasper and Revelstoke
Who Should Apply: If you're comfortable living in remote areas, you could work as part of the fire crew helping to handle wildfires in the region. You would be delivering wildland fuel management as well as fire and wildfire suppression services.