The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Over $100K
If job hunting is on your mind right now, the Government of Alberta has a lot of vacancies right now and you can earn a three-figure salary too.
The Government of Alberta is looking for candidates in data, operations, engineering and more and the roles could land you more than $100,000 a year.
Manager, Data Partnerships
Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you've got at least four years of experience and a degree in business, you could be a perfect fit for this role. You'll be building relationships with industry, academia, not-for-profits, vendors, and government branches to help improve data access to support Alberta's economic growth.
Manager, Operations
Salary: $79,931 - $107,565 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be working as part of the Transportation and Economic Corridors Ministry to oversee any operational issues. You'll need a degree in public administration or a related field as well as four years of experience to apply.
Operations Engineer
Salary: $78,486 - $108,671 a year
Location: Hanna, AB
Who Should Apply: You will be responsible for delivering the highway maintenance program including summer and winter maintenance programs and partnering efforts with the maintenance contractor. You need a degree or experience in order to apply.
HTC Operations Manager
Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year
Location: Hinton, AB
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about wildfire management, this could be the role for you. You'll be managing a team to oversee financial and procurement work, facility use and any operational issues at the Hinton Training Centre.
Senior Data Economy Analyst
Salary: $70,904 - $92,678 a year
Location: Edmonton, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll be supporting the implementation of a Data Economy Program, using data to provide value while maintaining privacy. You'll be to navigate barriers and find opportunities in the role. You'll need a degree and four years of experience.
Senior Wildlife Biologist
Salary: $76,685 - $99,323 a year
Location: Spruce Grove, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need a wildlife sciences degree or a related field to apply for this role. You'll be responsible for the design, development and delivery of wildlife habitat programs in the area.