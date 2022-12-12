Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Over $100K

Get your resume ready!

Calgary Staff Writer
Alberta Legislature building.

Alberta Legislature building.

Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

If job hunting is on your mind right now, the Government of Alberta has a lot of vacancies right now and you can earn a three-figure salary too.

The Government of Alberta is looking for candidates in data, operations, engineering and more and the roles could land you more than $100,000 a year.

If you're looking for your next career move, one of these jobs could be perfect for you.

Manager, Data Partnerships

Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: If you've got at least four years of experience and a degree in business, you could be a perfect fit for this role. You'll be building relationships with industry, academia, not-for-profits, vendors, and government branches to help improve data access to support Alberta's economic growth.

Apply Here


Manager, Operations

Salary: $79,931 - $107,565 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll be working as part of the Transportation and Economic Corridors Ministry to oversee any operational issues. You'll need a degree in public administration or a related field as well as four years of experience to apply.

Apply Here


Operations Engineer

Salary: $78,486 - $108,671 a year

Location: Hanna, AB

Who Should Apply: You will be responsible for delivering the highway maintenance program including summer and winter maintenance programs and partnering efforts with the maintenance contractor. You need a degree or experience in order to apply.

Apply Here


HTC Operations Manager

Salary: $79,931 - $107,564 a year

Location: Hinton, AB

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about wildfire management, this could be the role for you. You'll be managing a team to oversee financial and procurement work, facility use and any operational issues at the Hinton Training Centre.

Apply Here


Senior Data Economy Analyst

Salary: $70,904 - $92,678 a year

Location: Edmonton, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll be supporting the implementation of a Data Economy Program, using data to provide value while maintaining privacy. You'll be to navigate barriers and find opportunities in the role. You'll need a degree and four years of experience.

Apply Here


Senior Wildlife Biologist

Salary: $76,685 - $99,323 a year

Location: Spruce Grove, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll need a wildlife sciences degree or a related field to apply for this role. You'll be responsible for the design, development and delivery of wildlife habitat programs in the area.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...