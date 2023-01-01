The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Can Earn Up To $137K
New year, new job!
If you're looking to head into the new year with a brand new job, the City Of Calgary is hiring for a lot of jobs right now and they come with great salary too!
From engineering to building up Calgary's reputation with the film industry, there are a lot of different roles on offer that are looking for a variety of skills and experience.
These are some of the highest paying roles you can secure with the City Of Calgary right now and you could earn up to $137,000.
Leader, Film Friendly Program
Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're desperate to see more of Calgary onscreen, this role is all about making it Canada's "most film-friendly city." You'll need to build relationships with businesses and organizations in the film industry.
Senior Corporate Consultant
Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: This role could be a great fit for you if you have at least eight years of management consulting experience. You would be leading project teams on improvement initiatives across branches and managing relationships.
Leader, Service Strategies and Programs
Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in business or a related field and plenty of experience to apply for this job. This newly created role is responsible for leading the planning, development and implementation of long-term plans, strategies and policies.
Maintenance Engineer
Salary: $86,967 to $131,311 a year
Who Should Apply: This engineering role is responsible for reducing breakdowns, and improving the overall reliability and safety of over 4,000 vehicles and equipment. You'll also need a degree in mechanical engineering.
Leader, Capital Development
Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in planning or architecture, this could be the role for you. You would be leading a team to help create and improve affordable housing. You'll be working with partners across government, non-profits, community associations and contractors.