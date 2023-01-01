Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
city of calgary

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Can Earn Up To $137K

New year, new job!

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary

Calgary

Benkrut | Dreamstime

If you're looking to head into the new year with a brand new job, the City Of Calgary is hiring for a lot of jobs right now and they come with great salary too!

From engineering to building up Calgary's reputation with the film industry, there are a lot of different roles on offer that are looking for a variety of skills and experience.

These are some of the highest paying roles you can secure with the City Of Calgary right now and you could earn up to $137,000.


Leader, Film Friendly Program

Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: If you're desperate to see more of Calgary onscreen, this role is all about making it Canada's "most film-friendly city." You'll need to build relationships with businesses and organizations in the film industry.

Apply Here


Senior Corporate Consultant

Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: This role could be a great fit for you if you have at least eight years of management consulting experience. You would be leading project teams on improvement initiatives across branches and managing relationships.

Apply Here


Leader, Service Strategies and Programs

Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in business or a related field and plenty of experience to apply for this job. This newly created role is responsible for leading the planning, development and implementation of long-term plans, strategies and policies.

Apply Here


Maintenance Engineer

Salary: $86,967 to $131,311 a year

Who Should Apply: This engineering role is responsible for reducing breakdowns, and improving the overall reliability and safety of over 4,000 vehicles and equipment. You'll also need a degree in mechanical engineering.

Apply Here


Leader, Capital Development

Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year

Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in planning or architecture, this could be the role for you. You would be leading a team to help create and improve affordable housing. You'll be working with partners across government, non-profits, community associations and contractors.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...