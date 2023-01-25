Alberta Health Services Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Can Earn Up To $60 An Hour
There are jobs all over the province.
Alberta Health Services is hiring for a lot of jobs all over the province and you could actually earn up to $60 an hour.
If you want the opportunity to work for one of Alberta's top employers, AHS is hiring for a ton of roles including dietitians, registered nurses and IT specialists. Not to mention, the jobs come with a pretty sweet paycheck too.
So if you're looking to change up your career, one of these AHS jobs could be the perfect fit for you.
Dietitian
Salary: Between $38.71 and $51.47 an hour
Location: Edmonton Zone, Royal Alexandra Hospital
Who Should Apply: If you've got a Bachelor of Science in food and nutrition and you've completed an internship or training program accredited by the Dietitians of Canada, you could apply for this role.
You would be giving expertise to clients and residents at AHS facilities and the community. You'll also be responsible for the assessment, development, implementation and evaluation of nutrition care plans.
Occupational Therapist
Salary: Between $38.14 and $50.78 an hour
Location: Calgary Zone, Rockyview General Hospital
Who Should Apply: As an occupational therapist, you will be providing screenings, assessments, and diagnoses of issues that impact their ability to do daily activities. You would also be helping with treatment, self-management and referrals.
Those looking to apply will need to be registered with the Alberta College of Occupational Therapists.
IT Technical Specialist
Salary: Between $34.52 and $59.20 an hour.
Location: Calgary Zone, Holy Cross Site
Who Should Apply: This role involves resolving complex technical problems, designing solutions and ensuring the operation of IT services and products are reliable.
You'll need a degree in computer science or an equivalent and at least five years of experience in data engineering to apply.
Registered Nurse
Salary: Between $38.44 and $50.45 an hour.
Location: Central Zone, Provost Health Centre
Who Should Apply: If you've completed an accredited nursing education program, this role could be the perfect fit for you. You would be carrying out various nursing services to patients, families and communities, ensuring their safety and well-being at all times.
Clinical Supervisor
Salary: Between $45.53 and $59.59 an hour.
Location: North Zone, Peace River Mental Health
Who Should Apply: You'll need a master's degree in psychology or social work and at least five years of experience in providing mental health assessment and intervention to apply for this job. You would be providing supervision and support to clinicians to enable quality care for patients and families.
Coordinator
Salary: Between $28.20 and $48.45 an hour.
Location: Calgary Zone, AHS Archives
Who Should Apply: You would be working as part of a team to help with the evolution of information management. You'll be providing expertise and support to make sure clinical information is available, accessible, reliable, and securely disposed of in a timely and cost-effective manner.
