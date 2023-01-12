WestJet Are Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Calgary & You Can Get Some Sweet Travel Perks
You can start making travel plans ASAP!
If 2023 is the year you want to get travelling again, you're in luck as WestJet is hiring for a ton of jobs in Calgary and they come with some great travel perks.
The Calgary-based airline is hiring everything from first officers to flight attendant trainers and managers.
As part of a "competitive total rewards package," WestJet employees get travel privileges for themselves and their families within 10 days of employment. You can travel anywhere WestJet flies standby on an unlimited basis for $0 base fare plus taxes.
You'll also get a defined number of standby buddy passes per year after 180 days and eight one-way 50% off confirmed flights.
So if you're looking to secure a new job, these WestJet jobs could be a good fit.
Manager - OH&S
Who Should Apply: You would be leading a team to ensure WestJet employees are protected from injuries or illnesses at work. You'll need at least four years of experience leading a team of safety professionals to apply.
Senior Analyst - Fleet
Who Should Apply: If you're a strategic thinker, you could apply for this role which is all about making informed decisions on WestJet's fleet of planes. A degree in business or a related field is required, as well as five years of relevant work experience.
Instructor - Inflight Training
Who Should Apply: If you're a qualified flight attendant looking for a new challenge, this role involves training crew members in everything from safety, first aid and guest experience. You'll also need to hold a valid passport.
JDE Analyst - People Systems
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree and five years of experience in HR, this role might be the perfect fit for you. You'll be working as part of a team that focuses on payroll and compensation programs for WestJet.
Pilot - First Officer
Who Should Apply: You'll need at least 250 hours of flying time in order to apply to become a first officer for WestJet. This role involves giving guests a memorable travel experience and following strict safety standards.
Call Centre Representative
Who Should Apply: While this job is Calgary-based, you'll be able to work from home. If you're a people person and a problem solver, this job could be perfect for you. You'll also need to speak both English and French.