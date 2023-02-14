5 Remote Jobs Hiring In Calgary Right Now & You Don't Even Need A Degree
Say no to commuting!
Want to work from your couch every day? There are loads of remote jobs up for grabs in Calgary right now and a lot of them don't even require a degree either.
These jobs in Calgary all let you work from home so there's no need to get up early to get ready and commute. You can just make a coffee and get set up wherever you are.
Companies in Calgary are looking for everything from engineers to gameplay designers and customer service agents so there's bound to be something that works for you.
Here are some of the remote jobs available in Calgary right now.
Damage Prevention Associate
Salary: $26.66 an hour
Company: Utility Safety Partners
Who Should Apply: This remote role is seasonal, and you would be providing customer service to people looking to excavate for underground facilities. You'll also be analyzing request information on mapping software and responding to customer queries.
BI Engineer
Salary: $110,000 to $163,000 a year
Company: Alludo
Who Should Apply: While you need to have a ton of experience in data engineering or data analytics under your belt, this high-paying role doesn't require a degree. You would be managing a lot of complex projects and crafting data solutions.
Account Manager
Company: Richie Bros
Who Should Apply: If you're a talented salesperson, you could apply to be an account manager for this asset management company. You would be responsible for generating new business and creating long-term relationships with long-term clients.
Digital Care Consultant
Company: Rogers Communications
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have at least one year of customer service experience, either in person or remotely to apply for this role. You would be connecting with Rogers customers and helping with their inquiries either on voice channels or on virtual chat.
Gamplay Designer
Salary: $40 to $50 an hour
Company: Aston Carter
Who Should Apply: If you're a talented animator that loves video games, this could be the perfect role for you. You'll be working as part of a team to create new gameplay experiences. You'll need at least two years of animation experience to apply.