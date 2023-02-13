There Are Tons Of Canada Post Jobs Hiring In Alberta Right Now & Some Don't Require A Degree
Your office could be the open road!
If you're looking for a new career move, Canada Post is hiring for so many jobs all across Alberta right now and a lot of them don't even require a degree.
Canada Post currently has jobs in Calgary and Edmonton available as well as in more rural areas such as Wainwright and Rocky Mountain House.
There's also a range of jobs in areas such as business sales, mail delivery and maintenance up for grabs so there's likely to be something to match your skill set.
Supervisor, Letter Carrier, Relief
Salary: $66,269 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be a skilled leader to ensure that letter carriers, mail service couriers and RSMCs follow handling and delivery procedures for mail.
While you don't need a degree to apply, you'll need at least one year's experience in managing a team.
Manager, Maintenance
Location: Calgary
Who Should Apply: If you've got a diploma or degree in post-secondary in electrical, mechanical or industrial engineering, this could be the perfect role for you.
You would be giving expertise and advice to senior management on the maintenance of mail processing and mail handling equipment in a specific region or plant.
Postal Clerk, Retail and Operations
Salary: $22.68 an hour
Location: Wainwright
Who Should Apply: This temporary job is ideal if you're looking to earn some extra cash and learn more about the business of mail operations.
You'll be required to do a range of tasks from serving the public at the counter, working on financial transactions and operating mail processing equipment.
Business Solutions Representative
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need at least four years of experience in business sales for this role. You'll be speaking to Canada Post customers and using Canada Post product knowledge to help address customer issues and business drivers.
You'll also be developing sales contracts and action plans to maintain growth.
Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier, On-Call Relief
Location: Rocky Mountain House
Who Should Apply: If you want to make your office the open road, you could apply to be a mail carrier. You'll need to be courteous to customers, organized at sorting and delivering mail and have a good knowledge of local roads, customers and delivery receptacles.
You'll need a valid provincial driving licence and a vehicle to use for deliveries.