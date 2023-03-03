City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $140K
Earn the big bucks! 💰
If you're looking for a career change-up, the City of Calgary is hiring for a lot of jobs right now.
These Calgary jobs are in a range of fields from engineering to finance and the city is willing to pay up to $140,000 too.
You never know, your next career move could be one of these City of Calgary roles.
Senior Project Engineer
Salary: $100,567 to $154,029 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in engineering and a lot of experience in the field, this could be the city job for you. You'd be overseeing the work of the utilities design team and managing relationships with utility providers, contractors and partners.
Leader, Building Inspections
Salary: $91,425 to $140,027 a year
Who Should Apply: You'll be leading a team of Building Safety Codes Officers that inspect buildings for life safety, health safety, fire safety, and energy codes. You'll need to have plenty of experience as a Safety Codes Officer and have a diploma or degree in construction or a similar field.
Corporate Finance Leader
Salary: $91,425 to $140,027 a year
Who Should Apply: You'll be leading the implementation of the city's Long Range Financial Plan Program, which includes supporting service plans and budgets. You'll need a degree, be a Chartered Professional Accountant and have at least 10 years experience.
Information Security Advisor
Salary: $80,640 to $121,760 a year
Who Should Apply: You'll need a combination of education such as a degree or a diploma in the field and experience to apply. You'll be supporting the strategic initiatives of the Information Security Incident Response Team. You'll identify and mitigate incidents and look for security risks.
Leader, Major Housing Partners
Salary: $91,425 to $140,027 a year
Who Should Apply: This role needs someone with a public administration degree or in a related field. You'd be leading a team to meet affordable housing goals, increase supply, and manage existing assets.