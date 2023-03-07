Home Depot Is Hiring For More Than 500 Jobs In Alberta & They Come With Some Sweet Benefits
The company is on a major hiring spree!
If you need a job and fast, Home Depot Canada is hiring for over 500 positions in Alberta right now ahead of their spring season.
Whether you're looking for jobs in Calgary, Edmonton or elsewhere in the province, Home Depot could have the perfect job for you and you might even get a super speedy job offer.
Home Depot is hiring for a mix of full and part-time positions at its stores and its warehouses. There's also a huge range of positions available too including customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.
Not only are there a ton of jobs available, but the company has also accelerated its hiring process so you could actually receive a job offer within a day of applying.
The home improvements company told Narcity that it offers its employees competitive wages, varying "by market, experience and specific position."
Eligible full and part-time employees at Home Depot will also have access to benefits too such as company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs and employee assistance programs.
The company also offers tuition reimbursement, where up to 50% of your school fees could be paid for you.
"Spring is an important season for Canadians and having the right associates in-store and in our supply chain network to support our customers is important," said Vinod Nalajala, VP of human resources and communications for The Home Depot Canada, in a press release.
Home Depot Jobs
