Home Depot Is Hiring For Nearly 2000 Jobs Across Ontario & There Are So Many Benefits
Benefits include tuition reimbursement.
The Home Depot is hiring for so many jobs across Ontario and it's time to update that resume. The home improvement corporation is currently looking to fill almost 2,000 positions and they come with some pretty unreal benefits.
There are both full-time and part-time positions available and jobs include customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.
While the exact pay range isn't disclosed, the company told Narcity that it offers competitive wages that vary "by market, experience and specific position."
Eligible full-time and part-time associates can receive a bunch of benefits including company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs, a wellness account, and employee assistant programs.
Employees who are enrolled in school can sign up for the tuition reimbursement program and get 50% of college, university or technical school fees with a maximum of $5,000 a year.
There is also a bonus plan where eligible associates can earn extra money based on store sales.
"Spring is an important season for Canadians and having the right associates in-store and in our supply chain network to support our customers is important," Vinod Nalajala, Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications for The Home Depot Canada said in a press release.
"We’re proud that we can continue to provide our communities with careers options so we can better support our customers."
The Home Depot's accelerated hiring process means that you could be offered a job within one day of applying. You can search for jobs and submit your resume online.
The Home Depot jobs
Company: Home Depot
Who Should Apply: Home Depot is hiring for a range of positions across Ontario.