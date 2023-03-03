6 Ontario Companies With A 4-Day Work Week Who Are Hiring Right Now & Pay Up To $100K
Several jobs are remote, too!
If you're in the market for a new job in Ontario, why not consider exploring some companies that are offering a four-day workweek?
More employers are starting to adopt the policy of a shorter workweek across several industries in favour of better work-life balance and the obvious perk of a three-day weekend, and several jobs available right now pay up to $100,000 a year.
On top of that, many of these four-day workweek jobs in Ontario are remote or hybrid.
So if you're down to work some longer hours in exchange for more weekend freedom, look no further.
Here are six Ontario companies that offer a four-day workweek and are hiring right now.
Alida
Details: Alida is a Toronto-based software company that has been recognized as one of Canada's top small and medium-sized employers, and was named among the best workplaces in Canada in 2022.
Open Roles: The company currently has open roles for an Executive Assistant, a Senior Product Marketing Manager, and a Customer Success Manager, all three of which are listed as hybrid jobs.
Salary: Alida doesn't have a salary range in its job postings, but according to Glassdoor the salary for these positions is between $70,000 and $95,000.
Township of Algonquin Highlands
Details: The Township of Algonquin Highlands is one of five Ontario municipalities that now offers a four-day workweek, which it called a "mutually beneficial arrangement," that would "improve productivity" without any extra cost to the Township.
Open Roles: Multiple permanent and temporary full-time roles are currently open, though only the permanent roles come with the flexibility of a 4-day workweek. Those available jobs are for a Public Works Operator and a Project Manager.
Salary: Between $26.94 and $49.53 per hour, depending on the role.
Juno College of Technology
Details: The Juno College of Technology is a coding school based in Toronto and offers various boot camp programs, courses, and workshops for its students.
Open Roles: Juno College currently has two full-time roles open for a Finance & Operations Specialist and a Web Development Instructor. Other part-time roles are available and they also have a general application.
Salary: Between $46,000 and $79,000, depending on the role.
Township of Springwater
Details: The Township of Springwater is another Ontario municipality offering a four-day workweek, making a "successful" pilot project permanent in September 2022, to "foster a better work-life balance" for employees.
Open Roles: While the Township has several open roles, only one of them comes with the perk of a four-day workweek, which is the position of Deputy Chief Building Official.
Salary: Between $84,711.41 and $99,099.65.
Praxis
Details: Praxis is a marketing communications agency based in Toronto that began piloting a four-day workweek in September 2022 and in its job postings says that will be made permanent if the pilot goes well. They also operate remotely.
Open Roles: The company currently has open roles for an Account Manager and a Bilingual Community Manager,
Salary: N/A
The Leadership Agency
Details: The Leadership Agency is a recruitment company with offices in Toronto and New York that focuses on finding talent for start-ups.
Open Roles: The company has several hybrid and fully remote jobs available in Toronto and Ottawa. Its newest open roles include a Social Media Manager and various Account Executive positions.
Salary: The Leadership Agency doesn't have a salary range in its job postings, but according to Indeed, the average salary for an Account Executive with the company is $97,761.