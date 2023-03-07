Thousands Of Paid Student Internships In Ontario Are Up For Grabs & You Can Make $10K Or More
Here's how to apply. 👇
Students looking for summer jobs in Ontario have a better chance to find work in their field, thanks to the help of a non-profit organization.
They are offering thousands of paid student internships in Ontario this year where you could make at least $10,000 while working in a position that's related to your field of study.
Mitacs told Narcity it anticipates some 20,000 internships across Canada will be supported by the federal and provincial governments in 2023.
"Last year, we provided around 6,000 paid internship opportunities in Ontario across all fields and demand is set to grow this year," said Mitacs CEO John Hepburn. "We work with a range of organizations, from Fortune 500 companies to non-profits and government agencies, but with a particular focus on small- and medium-sized businesses."
The amount students get paid depends on the length of their internship, but according to Mitacs, the minimum pay for a four-month internship starts at $10,000 and students are able to complete multiple internships while completing their studies in college or university.
These internships are based on research projects and are available in all kinds of different industries, from AI to advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle technology, healthcare, mining, and quantum technology.
Mitacs has been helping post-secondary students find work in their field since the start of the pandemic and has since placed tens of thousands in internships.
“Hands-on work experience for university and college students and recent graduates through internships is key to giving them real-life problem-solving skills that are critical for the future workforce and which they just can’t get in the classroom,” Hepburn said.
According to a recent Mitacs survey, just 43% of students said they feel confident in their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, while 19% lacked confidence in team management, and 24% when it came to project management.
To apply for these paid internships through Mitcas, students have to submit a research project proposal through a partner organization.
You can find everything you need to know about that process here.