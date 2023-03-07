ontario remote jobs

7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $200K To Work From Home

Toronto Staff Writer
A person working remotely. Right: A bird's-eye view of Toronto.

Tracking down remote jobs in Ontario can be a challenge, especially ones that pay well, but they're out there, you just have to find them.

Companies across the province are seeking candidates for high-paying roles right now with some allowing you to make up to six figures from your couch.

Here are seven Ontario remote jobs to consider if you'd like to make the big bucks working from home.

Technical Director

Salary: $138,000 a year

Company: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a degree in engineering and significant relationship management experience.

Apply Here

Founding CTO

Salary: $200,000 to $300,000 a year

Company: Recruiting From Scratch

Who Should Apply: Applicants should be experienced in leading technical teams and recruiting top-tier talent.

Apply Here

Conversion Rate Experimentation Strategist

Salary: $75,000 a year

Company: Webistry

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in software engineering and 3 to 5 years of experience in embedded software development.

Apply Here

Accounting Assistant

Salary: $42,000 to $46,000 a year

Company: Everybody Loves Languages Corp.

Who Should Apply: Those with a minimum of 2 years of experience working in accounting and a strong understanding of financial regulations. Fluency in Mandarin is an asset.

Apply Here

Marketing Manager

Salary: $85,000 a year

Company: Studiosity

Who Should Apply: Individuals will need three or more years of experience using Salesforce, HubSpot and Adobe to thrive in this role.

Apply Here

Director, Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Salary: $85,000 to $104,000 a year

Company: UNICEF Canada

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a minimum of seven years of experience in the employee engagement industry.

Apply Here

Systems Integration Analyst

Salary: $65,000 to $80,000 a year

Company: Harris Computer Systems

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in a related area and at least five years of experience writing complex queries, designing integration solutions, programming, or working with web services.

Apply Here

