7 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $200K To Work From Home
Earn these salaries from your couch 🛋👇.
Tracking down remote jobs in Ontario can be a challenge, especially ones that pay well, but they're out there, you just have to find them.
Companies across the province are seeking candidates for high-paying roles right now with some allowing you to make up to six figures from your couch.
All the more reason to update that resume!
Here are seven Ontario remote jobs to consider if you'd like to make the big bucks working from home.
Technical Director
Salary: $138,000 a year
Company: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a degree in engineering and significant relationship management experience.
Founding CTO
Salary: $200,000 to $300,000 a year
Company: Recruiting From Scratch
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be experienced in leading technical teams and recruiting top-tier talent.
Conversion Rate Experimentation Strategist
Salary: $75,000 a year
Company: Webistry
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in software engineering and 3 to 5 years of experience in embedded software development.
Accounting Assistant
Salary: $42,000 to $46,000 a year
Company: Everybody Loves Languages Corp.
Who Should Apply: Those with a minimum of 2 years of experience working in accounting and a strong understanding of financial regulations. Fluency in Mandarin is an asset.
Marketing Manager
Salary: $85,000 a year
Company: Studiosity
Who Should Apply: Individuals will need three or more years of experience using Salesforce, HubSpot and Adobe to thrive in this role.
Director, Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Salary: $85,000 to $104,000 a year
Company: UNICEF Canada
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a minimum of seven years of experience in the employee engagement industry.
Systems Integration Analyst
Salary: $65,000 to $80,000 a year
Company: Harris Computer Systems
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in a related area and at least five years of experience writing complex queries, designing integration solutions, programming, or working with web services.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.