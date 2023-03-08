6 Ontario Jobs That Don’t Require A University Degree & Will Actually Pay You Well
Get your resume ready!
You don't need a university education to make the big bucks.
Ontario jobs aren't hard to find – but a lot of them require fancy university degrees or ten years of experience, which not everyone has but there are some expections.
Indeed has plenty of high-paying jobs available that don't require a traditional university education or decades of experience from trades to real estate gigs.
So if you're a young professional just starting out or switching careers later in life, there are still opportunities that will pay you well without a ton of experience and education.
Here are six open jobs that don't require a university degree in Ontario.
Real Estate Agent
Salary: $50,000 to $100,000 per year
Where: Toronto, ON
Company: Queensway Real Estate Brokerage Inc.
Who should apply: This real estate brokerage is willing to take on real estate agents with no prior experience, so all you need is your real estate agent licence, and if you've almost completed it, you can still apply for the job.
Tower Crane Operator
Salary: $50 to $55 per hour (full-time)
Where: Kawartha Lakes, ON
Company:Nucrete Forming
Who should apply: This role could be a good fit if you have a high school diploma, a valid tower crane operator certification and the physical ability to climb up and down stairs to get onto the crane.
You'll also need two years of experience operating tower cranes.
Truck Driver (Owner/Operator)
Salary: $300,000 a year
Where: Toronto, ON
Company: United Road
Who should apply: If you love driving and have at least one year of car haul experience and prior experience as an owner and operator, this could be your next gig.
You'll just need to make sure your driving record has been clean for the last three years.
Firefighter: ERT Team Lead
Salary: $30 to $40 per hour
Where: Remote Ontario mine site
Company: Haztech Energy Corp
Who should apply: Anyone ready to lead a team of firefighters with a high-angle rope rescue certificate, confined space certification, NFPA level one and two, a first responder certificate, and prior ERT leadership experience should apply.
Train Conductor
Salary: $107,000 per year
Where: Kenora, ON
Company: Canadian Pacific
Who should apply: If you love trains and have a high school diploma or a GED with a valid driver's licence, you could be a contender for this role.
All you'll need is three to five years of work experience with a safe work record, a Canadian passport and the ability to lift 80 pounds.
Fracturing Operator
Salary: $75,000–$100,000 a year
Where: Toronto, ON
Company: Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
Who should apply: This job is looking for someone with a high school diploma or a GED with a valid class one (AZ) driver's license. Previous experience as an operator, truck driver or in the oil or gas industry is a bonus.