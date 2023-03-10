VIA Rail Is Hiring In Ontario Right Now & You Can Make $29 An Hour Or More Without A Degree
There are full-time and part-time positions open.
VIA Rail Canada is hiring again and for anyone looking for a job in Ontario, the company has a handful of high-paying roles currently open.
You can take your pick between a few full-time and part-time positions and these VIA Rail jobs also don't require a university degree to apply.
So, if you're looking to switch things up, enjoy some cool travel perks, and work for one of Canada's top employers, these Ontario jobs might be the right ones for you.
Here are four jobs VIA Rail is currently hiring for in Ontario and each has multiple positions to be filled:
Passenger Car Cleaner (Full-Time)
Location: Toronto, ON
Who should apply: Anyone with a high school diploma, a valid driver's license and the ability to lift up to 23kg can apply. VIA Rail is also looking for candidates with prior commercial cleaning or building maintenance experience.
Pay: $31.60 per hour with a bonus of $1.50/hour evening bonus and a $2/hour night bonus.
Station Service Attendance (Part-Time)
Location: Toronto, ON
Who should apply: Anyone with at least one year of prior customer service experience and the ability to lift up to 50 lbs. You will also need a valid driver's license and be able to speak both English and French.
Pay: 29.26 per hour.
Passenger Car Cleaner (Part-Time)
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who should apply: Anyone with a high school diploma who is "physically strong" and has "related" experience.
Pay: $31.60 per hour with a bonus of $1.50/hour evening bonus and a $2/hour night bonus.
Police Constable (Full-Time)
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who should apply: This position has a higher level of requirements than others. VIA Rail is looking for experienced police officers in Canada who can speak both English and French.
Pay: Between $83,281 and $107,776 per year.