These Ontario Municipalities Are Now Offering A 4-Day Work Week & Here's How It Works
Would you move to a new place for a shorter work week?
Work-life balance advocates rejoice! Algonquin Highlands is now on track to become the newest small-town municipality in Ontario to transition to a four-day work week.
In an effort to improve employee satisfactionand attract new staff, the cottage country destination will join the Aylmer, Zorra, Springwater, and French River townships in implementing the shorter work week strategy.
The move will see the area take similar actions to those taken by other townships in recent years.
What's the definition of a four-day work week?
Well, according to the township's definition, it all comes down to time management.
"A compressed workweek is a flexible work arrangement whereby an employee works longer hours in exchange for a reduction in the number of working days in the working cycle," Algonquin Highlands outlined in a press release.
It's hardly a new concept, as some townships in the province started trial-running the initiative in 2020. But, the feedback has so far been positive.
"In staff's outreach to these communities, they have learned of numerous benefits to the 4-day work week, from enhanced staff retention and attraction to improved employee morale, increased productivity, and a reduction in absenteeism," the township of Springwater noted in a release.
What does your day-to-day look like on a four-day work week schedule?
For the Algonquin Highlands, the compressed workweek arrangement for office staff is 35 hours per week, a schedule that allows a shortened 30-minute lunch break each day.
"An additional 15 minutes will be credited at the end of each employee's working day in exchange for the reduction in lunch break, enabling staff to leave at 5:00 p.m. when the office closes," the release adds.
Under the new schedule, employees work 8.75 hours daily, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday, effectively increasing the township's service delivery by five additional hours per week.
What places have a four-day work week?
The following Ontario townships have a four-day work week:
- Algonquin Highlands
- Aylmer
- Zorra
- Springwater
- French River
Additionally, these Ontario companies also offer their employees a four-day work week:
- The Juno College of Technology
- The Leadership Agency
- PRAXIS
- Situra