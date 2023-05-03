6 Ontario Companies With A 4-Day Workweek Hiring Right Now & Some Jobs Pay Up To 90K
What do you like more, the pay or the benefits?
With the four-day workweek being tested by several companies across Ontario and Canada, there are more and more jobs opening up.
If you're looking for a new job in Ontario, one that favours flexibility and better work-life balance on top of a competitive salary might be the right fit for you, and right now tons of four-day workweek jobs are open and pay up to $90,000 a year.
A number of Ontario municipalities and companies have tried out the concept of the four-day workweek (and the lovely three-day weekend that comes as a result) in the last few years to find mostly positive results, and many have opted to stick with it permanently.
Here are six companies that offer a four-day workweek in Ontario that are hiring right now.
Town of Aylmer
Details: The Town of Aylmer is one of five municipalities in Ontario that currently offers a four-day workweek, referring to work-life balance as being "important to a productive workplace."
Open Roles: The town is hiring for the position of Public Works Coordinator and searching for candidates with municipal or similar office experience who have a college diploma in marketing, public relations, business administration, or engineering technology.
Salary: $28.52 - $34.65 per hour, 35 hours of work per week.
Alida
Details: Alida is a Toronto-based software company previously recognized as one of Canada's top small and medium-sized employers that began piloting a four-day workweek in February 2022. The program has now been rebranded as 'Summer Fridays', to give its employees every Friday off in July and August.
Open Roles: Alida is currently hiring for the positions of Community Manager and Senior Customer Success Manager with varying levels of experience required for each role.
Salary: While no salary range is given on the job postings, according to Glassdoor, the pay for these roles starts at $70,000 and increases depending on the level of seniority.
Juno College of Technology
Details: The Juno College of Technology is a Toronto-based coding school that offers all of its employees a four-day workweek on top of three weeks of paid vacation, seven personal days, and a company-wide holiday closure from December 24th to the New Year.
Open Roles: Juno College is currently hiring for the role of Finance & Operations Specialist and is seeking candidates with early-stage experience in a bookkeeping or finance role.
Salary: $46,000 to $60,000 annually.
Township of Springwater
Details: As one of the other Ontario municipalities to offer a four-day workweek, the Township of Springwater made it permanent in September 2022 following a successful piliot project. The Township said its staff members reported greater productivity, having more time for family and household commitments, and improved mental health as the primary benefits of the compressed work week.
Open Roles: The Township of Springwater is currently hiring for the role of Engineering Technician (Transportation and Water) and is seeking candidates with a combination of education and experience in civil engineering technology.
Salary: $74,699.32 to $87,387.91 annually.
The Leadership Agency
Details: The Leadership Agency is a Toronto-based recruitment company that helps start-ups find the right talent. Owner Jamie Savage told Narcity moving to a four-day workweek was, "hands down the best business decision I've ever made."
Open Roles: The company is currently hiring for several roles, including Demand Generation Lead and Business Development Representative. Competitive candidates will have experience in sales or marketing.
Salary: No salary range is available.
Praxis
Details: Praxis is a Toronto-based remote marketing communications agency that continues to operate on a four-day workweek after launching a pilot project in September 2022. In a recently posted video, the company highlighted how one of its staff members enjoyed their day off on a Monday.
Open Roles: Praxis is currently hiring for the roles of Account Manager and Bilingual Community Manager. They are seeking candidates with a combination of education and experience in marketing or communications.
Salary: No salary range available.