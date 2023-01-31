These Canadian Companies Offer A 4-Day Workweek & They're All Hiring Right Now
How does an extra 40 paid vacation days per year sound?
If you're looking for a new job in Canada, you might consider looking at companies offering a four-day workweek.
Many Canadian employers have adopted a shorter workweek that lessens the number of hours worked while maintaining the same salary.
Some workplaces have implemented a work week that makes Friday a non-working day, meaning long weekends every week. Others have opted for a flexible schedule, with employees working one day less at different points during the week.
The move means more time off for workers — in fact, in some cases, a four-day workweek that cuts working hours works out to be an extra 40 paid days off per year!
Sound like the ideal gig? Here are six Canadian companies with four-day workweeks that are currently hiring, with roles in multiple cities and even remote work options available.
Praxis
Details: Praxis, a marketing communications agency based in Toronto, announced last year that it would be piloting a four-day workweek.
According to associate partner and general manager Matt Juniper, the shift wouldn't see employees get a reduction in pay or longer working days. Instead, the company is "learning to work smarter, not longer."
The agency is currently looking to hire a bilingual community manager who can speak both English and French in addition to other roles.
Eidos
Details: Video game developer Eidos announced in 2021 that it would be shifting to a four-day work schedule, going from a 40-hour workweek to a 32-hour workweek with the studios closed on Fridays.
The company has tons of job openings at its Montreal studio in areas like animation, design and programming.
The Leadership Agency
Details: Toronto-based recruitment company The Leadership Agency tested out a four-day workweek in October 2020 and said the overall impact was really positive.
The company now operates on a four-day workweek schedule, from Monday to Thursday, and is currently hiring for tons of positions, with roles open in Toronto and Vancouver.
Blackbird Interactive
Details: Video game developer Blackbird Interactive transitioned to a four-day workweek in the first months of 2022, keeping workdays the same length and also allowing employees to choose between working from home or in the studio, or doing a combination of both.
The company is hiring for several positions in Vancouver in areas like design and programming. It's also accepting general applications.
David Suzuki Foundation
Details: The David Suzuki Foundation has had a four-day workweek since 1990 when the foundation was started.
The company says adopting a shorter workweek has made the lives of staff better, "giving them time to rest, pursue other interests, explore nature, volunteer, enjoy the company of family and friends, and so much more."
The David Suzuki Foundation is currently hiring for roles in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, including a communications specialist and a digital specialist, who would support digital campaign strategy.
It also has general applications available for roles that can be done in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, or remotely.
Juno College of Technology
Details: In 2021, the Juno College of Technology announced that it would be moving to a four-day workweek as part of the company's vision for 2022.
Now, all employees at the tech company work a four-day week and also get three weeks of paid vacation and seven personal days to use each year.
The company is hiring for roles in Toronto (that can also be done remotely), including a web development instructor and a career success specialist.
They're also accepting general applications.
While these are just some companies offering a four-day workweek, the shorter week may be gaining momentum in Canada.
According to recruitment company Robert Half, 91% of senior managers in Canada would support a four-day workweek for their team, and about 69% anticipate that their company will transition to one within the next five years.