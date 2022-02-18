Sections

This Canadian Company Is Testing Out A 4-Day Workweek To Get The 'Life/Work Balance' Back

Its 500 employees won't notice any change to their pay and benefits.

Western Canada Editor
A Canadian company has decided to trial a four-day workweek, citing a need for its employees to get their "life/work balance" back.

Alida, founded in Vancouver 20 years ago, said it made its decision based on employee feedback and will be piloting the new shorter workweek in July.

The software company said the four-day workweek will apply to its 500 employees across 11 countries.

"The pandemic has been a real trigger for rethinking the world of work. We've been listening to our employees over the past year and have heard how they want and need more flexibility to take better care of their mental health," said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida.

"Employees today are juggling burnout, constantly changing government restrictions and their families' health and safety. Our goal with this trial is to further establish a culture where we celebrate balance with increased flexibility and trust, resulting in happier and more productive employees."

The company said it will use the next few months to prepare for the shift.

The trial will start with employees taking each Friday off work. Despite the four-day workweek, employees will continue to be paid the same salary and will also receive the same benefits.

"It's time that companies meet employees where they are when it comes to work," said Hermina Khara, SVP of People and Culture.

"We believe that our employees can make the best decisions for themselves on how and when they work. We want to give them further opportunity to nurture their mental and physical well-being so they can bring their best selves to work. Piloting a four-day work week is a bold step for Alida, and we’re anticipating it will be a great success."

