This Toronto-Based Company Is Trying Out A 4-Day Work Week To Invest In Employee Happiness
And they're currently hiring! 👀
This Toronto-based company is hopping on the four-day work week trend to invest in their employee's happiness and well-being,
PRAXIS, a marketing communications agency with support in Montreal and Los Angeles, is cutting hours but not pay this October.
In a press release penned by the associate partner and general manager Matt Juniper, the company announced it would be participating in a global 6-month trial to test the "viability" of a four-day work week.
"The six-month pilot program is coordinated by non-profit 4 Day Week Global, in partnership with researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College, Oxford University and regional researchers," reads the press release.
Juniper says there is "no catch" to this shift and that employees will remain working the same daily hours and get the same pay.
"We're simply learning to work smarter not longer," said Juniper.
This shift comes after Juniper's team saw success after moving to a remote model during the pandemic. Which led them to take yet another "bold step" forward to allow for employees to have "a full extra day of time to rest, recover and pursue their interests and passions outside of the workplace."
"We've chosen to participate in the pilot as an investment in the well-being and happiness of our employees," reads the press release.
The company will follow the 100-80-100 model, which means 100% of the pay, 80% of the time spent working, and 100% devotion to productivity.
Several other companies in Ontario have opted to try the four-day work week, and if you're looking to have your Fridays off for at least six months, PRAXIS is hiring.
PRAXIS is hiring for a bilingual English and French community manager, according to their website, so you may want to freshen up that resume.