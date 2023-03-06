5 BC Companies With A 4-Day Workweek That Are Hiring Right Now & Some Have Unreal Perks
There are hybrid and WFH options, too.
If you're looking for a job in B.C., why not try a four-day workweek on for size? Several employers in Vancouver and beyond are actually hiring right now for positions with fewer hours and killer pay.
Not only do employees get that sweet work-life balance but some businesses, like YLaw in Vancouver, have also seen an increase in profits — and, hey, who can say no to a long weekend?
Check out these job postings to see if they might be a good fit for you (and if they are, have fun imagining what you can do with all that extra time on your hands).
Design Director
Company: Blackbird Interactive
Location: Vancouver, B.C., hybrid, remote
Who Should Apply: If you've got ten years of game development experience, this certifiably cool job could be the one for you. With a four-day workweek, hybrid and remote working options and some stellar benefits (like three paid days per year for professional development, four weeks' paid vacation, RRSP matching and a profit-sharing bonus program), this job feels almost too good to be true.
Territory Manager
Company: Lindt & Sprügl
Location: Fraser Valley, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Calling all chocolate lovers! You'll need a post-secondary education and good computer savvy for this role, which will be responsible for promoting the sales and marketing of Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Ricola products in the Canadian market.
Family Lawyer
Company: YLaw
Location: Vancouver, B.C., remote
Who Should Apply: Make up to $200,000 per year with this Vancouver-based law firm that offers a long list of perks to its employees. All you'll need is enough family law experience to be able to run your own files, but you won't be required to bring any clients in.
Apprentice Tech
Company: Men in Kilts
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: There's lots of room for growth at Men in Kilts, a power-washing company that boasts a four-day workweek. Services provided include window washing, gutter cleaning house washing and more. Perhaps the most unique part of this job is that you'll be working in a kilt; if that sounds like your idea of a good time, put in a general application on their website!
Route Service Sales Representative
Company: Cintas
Location: Kelowna, B.C.
Who Should Apply: The person who is hired in this physical, fast-paced position would be driving a truck route, so you'll need a valid licence to be considered in addition to a high school diploma or GED.