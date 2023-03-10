Morning Brief: Canada's Summer Forecast Preview, Ontario's Housing Drop & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, March 10.
9 things you need to know for Friday, March 10.
Off The Top: A Florida woman revealed how much she makes as a "topless maid" — $300 an hour. The job is exactly what it sounds like, so... nice work if you can get it, I guess! The even better gig, however? The topless tidier pays out 35% of her hourly wage to her security tagalong, who waits outside the location of the cleaning job to make sure there's no funny business.
In Case You Missed It
What Is Canada's Weather Forecast For Summer 2023?
People at a park in Toronto with the CN Tower in the background. Right: People on a beach in Vancouver as the sun sets.
James Thomas | Unsplash, Jia Ge | Unsplash
As is Canadian tradition, as soon as one season is set to arrive, we must immediately turn our attention to the following season. Forget spring; summer is right around the corner! The Farmers' Almanac has gotten in that spirit by releasing its Canada-wide weather forecast for summer 2023 — and early indications are that it's going to be a spicy one. In fact, the words "sizzling" and "unrelenting" appear, Lisa Belmonte writes.
- By The Numbers: The temperature will hit 32 C in many locales and as high as 37 C in some places. With the humidex, it could feel as hot as 40 C in some corners of the country.
- What Else: The hot temperatures increase the potential for a rough Atlantic hurricane season starting around mid-September.
Is It Illegal For Landlords To Ban Pets In Montreal?
A cat sits on the sidewalk in front of a row of typical Montreal apartments with outdoor staircases.
In Quebec, landlords currently have the right to install a no-pets policy into a lease agreement. That could change if a bill introduced by Québec solidaire (QS) in the National Assembly comes to fruition. The proposed legislation would effectively make it illegal for landlords to ban pets. QS thinks this measure would reduce the number of abandoned animals and help cool off the province's housing insecurity. MTL Blog's Thomas MacDonald breaks down what the experts think about a ban on pet bans.
Where Are Affordable Towns To Buy A Home In Ontario?
Downtown rural street of small town Canadian city.
With interest rates and inflation still high, would-be homebuyers can at least expect a reprieve from Ontario's once-scorching-hot real estate market. A number of over-heated areas are beginning to see prices come down; Desjardins estimates that smaller towns like Bancroft, Northumberland Hills and Woodstock-Ingersoll could see prices drop by a whopping 50%. Rhythm Sachdeva takes us through the latest home price data and estimates.
- What Else? Don't expect a 50% drop in Toronto — but it's still realistic to expect to see GTA home prices dip by about 20%.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎥 MOVIE MADNESS
With the Oscars coming up this weekend, what better time to press rewind and look back at some of the great Canadian movies of yesteryear? From hockey heavyweight Goon to romantic dramedy Take This Waltz, you can't call yourself a Canadian cinephile until you've seen most of the films on Tristan Wheeler's list — so writes the man himself.
🚇 TRICKY TRANSIT
Though Toronto's transit system might sound like the wild west from afar, there are actually a number of rules, both formal and unwritten, that all passengers should heed before swiping their Presto card. Brooke Houghton canvassed local Torontonians for their insight into the top TTC travel etiquette, like when it's okay to sprawl out in a seat versus when standing is the right move.
👟 SNEAKING AROUND
Can I kick it? Yes, you can. With the sidewalk snowbanks slowly starting to melt down, Montreal is beginning to show signs that the end of winter is right around the corner. Add a big pop of colour to your spring wardrobe with a fresh pair of shoes. MTL Blog's Mike Chaar details nine sneaker shops in the city that are worth checking out.
📌 JOB BOARD
What would you do if three-day weekends were the norm, not just a special holiday treat? That's the question you'll have to ask yourself if you apply for a job at one of these five B.C.-based companies that Sierra Riley found. Bonus perk: One of the companies Sierra found is looking to fill a position that requires you to wear a kilt.
