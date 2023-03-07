You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Seen 5 Of These 7 Movies & Yes, One's About Hockey
These great movies are all set in the Great White North. 🇨🇦
If you're a real cinephile, you'll probably know that a lot of Canadian movies don't get the attention they deserve.
While you can likely spot Canada pretending to be other parts of the world in TV shows and movies, it's harder to come across those filmed and set in the country that are telling Canadian stories.
But the truth is that there are a bunch of excellent, unique and amazing movies set in Canada that give insights into what it means to live in this strange nation of ours.
So, from horror movies to wild mockumentaries, here are seven movies that everyone who lives in Canada should check out.
Black Christmas (1974)
The scariest movie on this list!
This flick is considered one of the first slasher movies and is filmed in what is very clearly Canada with a whole host of Canadian talents such as Margot Kidder and Andrea Martin.
It follows a sorority house that is being terrorized by obscene phone calls, but soon members of the sorority start disappearing.
This movie is still genuinely spooky today, not to mention the really unique juxtaposition of the happy Christmas-time mood with the darkness and violence.
Take This Waltz (2011)
There are a few movies that are more Canadian than this!
Directed by actor and writer Sarah Polley, this movie follows Margot, played by Michelle Williams, as she navigates her marriage to Lou (Seth Rogen), and a burgeoning passion she has for her neighbour Daniel.
This very Canadian love story not only has a lot of romance but tons of Toronto locations! It might be the most "Toronto" movie on this list.
FUBAR (2002)
Any Canadian who grew up here probably knows guys like Dean and Terry.
FUBAR is about two beer-drinking, long-haired, heavy metal-listening Calgarians as a documentary film crew follows their daily lives.
However, things get a little complicated when one gets some life-changing news.
If you didn't know better, you'd think this movie was a real documentary because of how fully realized these two characters are. But in reality, the main characters and the film crew are all actors.
It's hilarious, heartfelt and a great insight into a type of Canadian we're all familiar with.
Goon (2011)
What's more Canadian than hockey?
This movie follows a hockey enforcer played by Sean William Scott whose main job is to get on the ice and get into a fight.
The movie, which features Liev Schreiber, Jay Baruchel and Alison Pill, tries to navigate the world of minor league hockey as well as Scott's personal life.
Not only will it make you laugh, but it might be one of the best hockey movies ever made.
C.R.A.Z.Y. (2005)
What list would be complete without a Francophone entry?
This coming-of-age drama is a wonderful musical about a Quebec family of five brothers as they grow up.
The movie tackles issues related to coming out to your family, drug use and more as we see the brothers grow up and turn into adults, from 1959 into the 1990s.
And while it sounds a bit intense, there are some great moments of levity as well a rocking soundtrack featuring David Bowie, Pink Floyd and a bunch of other rock bands from the era.
Pontypool (2008)
Canadian zombies! Or are they?
This movie takes place inside a radio station in rural Ontario as the radio host begins to get strange news from the outside world.
Seems like people are going feral, but what's the cause?
This fun, spooky and thought-provoking horror movie is a great flick for lovers of the zombie genre and agnostics alike. It has some very fun and interesting ideas and sports great lead performances!
Beans (2020)
Now the newest movie on the list!
Beans is another coming-of-age film by Mohawk filmmaker Tracey Deer. It explores the Oka Crisis — an event in the 1990s where a gold course was going to be built on Indigenous land — through the eyes of a young girl named Beans.
Not only does it shows the effect of this massive event on the community, it also does a great job of revealing how the crisis shapes the main character's view on life.
This movie is based on Deer's own experience growing up at this time and is a fascinating and powerful watch.
If you're searching for more films on the topic, the documentary Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance is a great non-fiction look at this event.
Meanwhile, there are also tons of movies and TV shows filmed in Canada such as the most recent HBO show Last of Us, which was shot in Alberta!