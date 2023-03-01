These Are The Cineplex Canada Movies Out In March & There Are Sequels Galore (TRAILERS)
Horror and actions fans will want to grab their tickets.🍿
Cineplex Canada is a top spot for catching new movies, and its March showings are only further proof of that.
The slate of movies coming to Cineplex locations near you this month is truly diverse and features a variety for fans of nearly every single genre.
According to Cineplex, there are horror movies, action movie sequels, Canadian indie dramas, and heartwarming comedies in store for Canadian movie watchers this month.
So, to get an idea of what you can check out, here is a rundown of the upcoming Cineplex movies in March.
Creed III
Opening: March 3
This is the third sequel in the Creed movie series, which is a spin-off of the iconic boxing movie Rocky. This movie follows Adonis Creed's journey as he faces off against an old friend.
This movie not only stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors but also features Jordan in the directing chair. Along with that, this is the first Creed movie not to feature Sylvester Stallone.
There's Always Hope
Opening: March 3
This comedy-drama featuring Colm Meaney, Kate Ashfield, John Light and Hannah Chin is set in sun-soaked Portugal where a writer, played by Meaney, retreats after splitting from his wife.
Of course, things stop going according to plan when his daughter comes to visit him and wants to get her parents back together. Guaranteed to be heartfelt and funny!
Return To Seoul
Opening: March 3
Don't be tricked by the name, this movie is actually French in origin!
Return To Seoul features Park Ji-min as a Korean child adopted by French parents going back to the country of her birth and looking for her biological parents.
Park's performance has been lauded in this deep and challenging flick by Cambodian-French director Davy Chou.
Scream IV
Opening: March 10
There are few more iconic horror franchises than the Scream movies and this latest addition is going to be a treat for fans.
This time, slasher king Ghostface is going to be in an environment that he's never been to before — New York City.
The movie features Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega (from Wednesday), and series regular Courtney Cox and is going to be a thrill ride and a half!
65
Opening: March 10
Who doesn't love a movie with dinosaurs?
This sci-fi action features Adam Driver crash landing on an unknown planet with dinosaurs, which turns out to be Earth 65 million years ago.
From there he, along with fellow survivor played by Ariana Greenblatt, must shoot and fight their way to survival. Sounds pulse-pounding!
Champions
Opening: March 10
Directed by one of the minds behind classic comedies like Dumb And Dumber, There's Something About Mary and more, this flick looks like it'll be both funny and heartwarming.
The movie stars Woody Harrelson as a disgraced basketball coach who's put in charge of coaching a team of people with intellectual disabilities as part of his community service.
Of course, Harrelson starts to get attached to the team as they try to snatch a win in the Special Olympics.
I Like Movies
Opening: March 10
This uniquely Canadian movie is a must-watch for Canuck cinephiles.
Directed by Chandler Levack and starting Isaiah Lehtinen, it follows the story of an Ontario teenager obsessed with movies who has his whole life set up in his mind.
But, things get complicated when he gets a dream job at his local video store and starts to bond with his manager. Might there be more than meets the eye with these characters? Only watching it will tell.
Mummies
Opening: March 10
Finally! A flick for kids.
This Warner Brothers animated movie stars Sean Bean, Joe Thomas and Eleanor Tomlinson and is about three mummies who return from the dead to modern-day London to track down a ring stolen by an archaeologist.
It's bound to be a great watch for the whole family with some laughs in store.
Inside
Opening: March 17
Who doesn't love Willem Dafoe?
In this movie by Greek filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis, Dafoe plays an art thief who, in a heist gone wrong, is trapped in a New York apartment.
The movie revolves around him trying to make it out, and survive while also appreciating the many works of art that line the apartment.
And with Dafoe in the centre, how can you resist?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Opening: March 17
A sequel to the 2019 hit Shazam! Zachary Levi returns in this next edition of the superhero's story.
In it, the titular hero begins to doubt his ability to be a superhero while three villains called the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, come to Earth to steal his powers.
There will be action, laughs and tons of fun to be had.
Brother
Opening: March 17
Another Canadian film! This movie by Clement Virgo is an adaptation of a book by Canadian author David Chariandy and is about two brothers growing up in Scarborough, Ontario.
The duo must contend with violence and struggles as they support their mother. It's played at tons of film festivals and would be a great flick to check out.
John Wick: Chapter 4
Opening: March 24
John Wick is thinking he's back — again!
The fourth edition of the action series is hitting theatres this March and features Reeves taking up his role once again and features stars like Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Laurence Fishburne.
It's guaranteed to be a thrill ride with Reeves apparently doing 12 weeks of intensive training for this movie! So, sit back and let Wick take you around the world.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Opening: March 31
Fantasy and action fans, listen up!
This movie, based on the role-playing tabletop game, features Chris Pine as a thief tasked with retrieving an item that will help him save the world.
There are also performances by Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page as the movie explores a fantasy world filled with adventure.
A Thousand and One
Opening: March 31
This movie took home one of the top prizes at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival and looks like a really powerful work of art.
It follows a woman who, just out of prison, kidnaps her child from foster care and tries to make a life for him. It stars singer Teyana Taylor and is directed by A.V. Rockwell.
This movie is being heralded as super raw, so be prepared for some powerful feelings when you check it out.
If you want to make your next trip to the theatre a real lux experience, you can look into Cineplex's VIP experience — which one Narcity writer tried and says is very much worth it.