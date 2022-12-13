7 Things You Didn't Know About Cineplex's VIP Cinemas That Might Just Change Everything
Going to your local Cineplex can be a fun evening out, but something that can really change up your movie experience is opting for the Cineplex VIP theatre.
There are 25 Cineplex VIP theatres across Canada and they actually provide a wildly different experience to an ordinary movie theatre.
From some wildly big reclining chairs to a private lounge to enjoy a few adult beverages before and after the movie, here's everything you might be missing out on at the Cineplex VIP experience and why it could totally level-up your next date night.
The seats are so much bigger
If you're sitting in one place for such a long time, those seats better be good!
In Cineplex VIP theatres across the country, you get a much bigger, more comfortable, recliner-style chair.
Some theatres, like one in Calgary, are even rolling out big chaise lounge-style chairs for the front row, which means you'll be able to sit back and lay down just like you would at home.
You get access to the VIP Lounge
What could sound more formal than a VIP Lounge?
The VIP ticket option allows you to hang out before and after your movie in their special lounge, which is exclusively for those who have purchased the VIP package.
Not only can you hang out there, you can also order cocktails and restaurant-style food as you wait for your film to start.
Think date night — with everything in one place!
You can order food from your seat
No more will you have to worry about missing the movie if you get a bit peckish.
With a VIP ticket, you can order food using the Cineplex app and a server will come straight to your theatre seat with the food when it's ready.
And you can even enjoy your your meal with a knife and fork because a lot of the seats come with an attached dining tray. Fancy!
There's an extensive menu
Sure, there's popcorn, candy and soft drinks to enjoy at the cinema. But, at the VIP Lounge, you can also get hot meals like tacos, burgers and flatbread pizzas from the extensive menu.
Plus, there are signature cocktails you can sip on as you watch your movie, including caesars, mojitos and much more.
If you want to try something really offbeat, they also have some drinks served in giant fishbowls.
And, of course, there is also beer and wine on offer too.
There won't be any kids
If you want to indulge in the wonders of Cineplex VIP, you need to be of the legal drinking age.
Given that alcoholic drinks are being served, you need to be 19 years old, or 18 if you live in Alberta, Manitoba or Quebec, to buy a VIP ticket at Cineplex.
So, don't be surprised if you're carded!
The good news is, if you want to get away from noisy kids and chatty youths, the VIP package has got you covered.
You can book an entire VIP theatre
If you're looking to really enjoy the uniqueness of the VIP experience, you can book out a whole theatre for a party or for an event.
Select locations can accommodate groups of 50 to 500 and even can offer in-house catering for both short term and long term rentals.
It costs a bit more
Of course, all of these bells and whistles come with additional costs.
On a normal day without promos and sales, a regular Cineplex movie ticket will cost you $13.50 for regular adult admission.
But, if you want access to all of the VIP perks, you're going to have to shell out a bit more.
That means paying $17.87 for a single adult admission to a movie for that VIP experience — plus whatever food and drinks you're ordering.
Depending on exactly what you local location offers, and the extras you opt for, you may end up spending a little bit more, too.
If you're still not sure if the experience is worth the money, one Narcity Canada writer actually tried it out and did an honest review — and they say it was totally worth every extra dollar spent!
Enjoy, movie-lovers!
