7 Movies To Watch At Cineplex This January That'll Go Perfect With Your Popcorn (TRAILERS)
One has already become a meme! 🍿
Checking out a movie at Cineplex Canada is a great go-to date idea, solo pastime or outing with friends.
And, there are a ton of new movies that are coming out or have come out this January that would make a great date night for anyone looking to enjoy a night out at the cinema.
From buzzy horror movies that have taken over the internet, to feel-good romps starring one of the world's most-loved actors, there is a little bit of everything coming out in January for movie-goers to enjoy.
Here's a look at the full list of movies that are coming to, or have already opened at, Cineplex Canada in January 2023.
A Man Called Otto
Opening: January 6
Details: This fun flick starring Tom Hanks opened in early January and is based on the best-selling novel A Man Called Ove.
Hanks stars as Otto, a misanthropic old man and widower whose grumpiness is famous in his neighbourhood.
However, that starts to change when a new family moves in next door and their daughter, played Mariana Treviño, begins to break through Otto's cold, angry shell.
You can be sure that this will be a fun, heartwarming movie. And plus, it stars Tom Hanks, so how can you go wrong?
M3GAN
Opening: January 6
Details: You've seen the dance online, you've seen the memes, and now it's time to actually see the movie.
This comedy-horror-thriller movie has taken the internet by storm and has already performed quite well at the box office since its release.
The movie follows the story of Gemma (Allison Williams), an engineer for a top toy company, who creates a synthetic friend for her orphaned niece.
And you can probably guess that things don't go well for everyone.
Plane
Opening: January 13
Details: Now this is an action movie. This flick brings in the pulse-pounding star power of Gerard Butler and Mike Colter together in, where else, a plane.
The movie is about a pilot (Butler) transporting an accused murderer (Colter) until the plane goes down and the two have to work together to navigate an island crawling with war and hostile rebels.
The perfect fun action flick to enjoy a giant tub of popcorn with.
Broker
Opening: January 13
Details: If you're in the mood for a film made outside of the Hollywood system, this would be a great flick to check out.
Brokers actor Song Kang-ho, who you might remember from Parasite, stars in this movie about a controversial subject: men who sell abandoned babies on the black market.
While it sounds heavy, the movie considers the characters with empathy and humanity, providing a look at what it means to be a family.
The Son
Opening: January 20
Details: This movie is a follow-up to director Florian Zeller's The Father and stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins and relative newcomer Zen McGath.
The story follows the life of two parents (Jackman and Dern) as they deal with the mental illness of their son (McGrath).
It seems like a hard, emotional watch, but could prove to be quite rewarding and true to the experiences that lots of people have gone through in the world.
Women Talking
Opening: Soon
Details: Here's a movie directed by a Canadian that you could check out ahead of the awards season.
This film is directed by Sarah Polley and is based on a novel by Canadian author Miriam Toews.
The story centres around a group of Mennonite women who are abused by their husbands and wrestle with their faith that conflicts with their painful experiences.
It's almost guaranteed to be a heavy, yet worthwhile, watch.
Missing
Opening: January 20
Details: And now for some good old-fashioned mystery, but packaged in a unique, new format.
Missing follows the story of a girl's mother who, you guessed it, goes missing on a vacation with her new husband.
From there, we follow the movie's protagonist, played by Storm Reid, as she scours the internet and all the resources at her fingertips to solve the mystery and find her mother.
So, hopefully, with these, you can set up your next movie night out on the town!
And maybe this month you can even splurge for the VIP treatment at your local theatre.