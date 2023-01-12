Canadians Can Get Free Popcorn At Cineplex Next Week & Date Night Just Got Cheaper
Let's all go to the lobby. 🍿
Any trip to Cineplex is made even better with free popcorn, especially when those concessions costs can really add up.
So, to help you save some money on your next Cineplex outing, Canadians across the country are going to be able to get a free small bag of Cineplex popcorn for their eating pleasure.
But you can't just waltz in, grab a bag and then head out – there are some caveats to the event.
Cineplex will be giving out free popcorn to everyone who buys a movie ticket on Thursday, January 19. There's a limit of one per guest and to qualify for the complimentary snack you must be a Scene+ member.
Oh, and toppings will cost extra as well!
\u201c#NationalPopcornDay is right around the corner! \ud83c\udf7f\ud83d\ude0b\n\nCelebrate with us on January 19 and get a FREE small popcorn when you purchase a movie ticket in theatres or order in Cineplex snacks on UberEats and SkipTheDishes! Get all the delicious details here \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/iR1zyjU0Hf\u201d— Cineplex (@Cineplex) 1673388316
And if you're not really in the mood for catching a flick that day, you can also get a bag of free popcorn automatically added to your order when you buy Cineplex snacks through SkipTheDishes or UberEats.
Cineplex has also unveiled some very cute national popcorn day collectibles which you can buy at select theatres. Your options are a Colonel Kernal plush, a Colonel Kernal blind bag, a Cineplex popcorn blanket or one of six collectable big screen buddies.
So, in case you needed some Cineplex toys and plushies around the house, this is your moment!
As for the movies you can check out with your free popcorn, it seems there will be a lot to choose from.
Theatres across Canada are still playing the major blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water and some continue to show Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
If you're not looking for action, you can check out the horror movie about a robot M3GAN or, for something more wholesome, tons of locations are showing the Tom Hanks flick A Man Called Otto.
There are many others too, so be sure to check your local showings.
And this isn't the only event that Cineplex is unveiling for audiences in 2023. The movie chain has confirmed that they will be playing the 1997 classic Titanic in theatres for the film's 25th anniversary.
Whatever you watch, enjoy that free popcorn Canada!