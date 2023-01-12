Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
cineplex canada

Canadians Can Get Free Popcorn At Cineplex Next Week & Date Night Just Got Cheaper

Let's all go to the lobby. 🍿

Trending Staff Writer
A Cineplex theatre. Right: A bag of popcorn.

A Cineplex theatre. Right: A bag of popcorn.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime, Dontree | Dreamstime

Any trip to Cineplex is made even better with free popcorn, especially when those concessions costs can really add up.

So, to help you save some money on your next Cineplex outing, Canadians across the country are going to be able to get a free small bag of Cineplex popcorn for their eating pleasure.

But you can't just waltz in, grab a bag and then head out – there are some caveats to the event.

Cineplex will be giving out free popcorn to everyone who buys a movie ticket on Thursday, January 19. There's a limit of one per guest and to qualify for the complimentary snack you must be a Scene+ member.

Oh, and toppings will cost extra as well!

And if you're not really in the mood for catching a flick that day, you can also get a bag of free popcorn automatically added to your order when you buy Cineplex snacks through SkipTheDishes or UberEats.

Cineplex has also unveiled some very cute national popcorn day collectibles which you can buy at select theatres. Your options are a Colonel Kernal plush, a Colonel Kernal blind bag, a Cineplex popcorn blanket or one of six collectable big screen buddies.

So, in case you needed some Cineplex toys and plushies around the house, this is your moment!

As for the movies you can check out with your free popcorn, it seems there will be a lot to choose from.

Theatres across Canada are still playing the major blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water and some continue to show Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If you're not looking for action, you can check out the horror movie about a robot M3GAN or, for something more wholesome, tons of locations are showing the Tom Hanks flick A Man Called Otto.

There are many others too, so be sure to check your local showings.

And this isn't the only event that Cineplex is unveiling for audiences in 2023. The movie chain has confirmed that they will be playing the 1997 classic Titanic in theatres for the film's 25th anniversary.

Whatever you watch, enjoy that free popcorn Canada!

From Your Site Articles
    Tristan Wheeler
    Trending Staff Writer
    Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...