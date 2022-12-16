A New Cineplex Cinema '4DX Auditorium' Experience Just Opened & It's The First One In BC
You can catch a flick with water, wind, fog, scent, and even snow! 🎥
A brand new immersive multi-sensory Cineplex cinema experience has just opened its first-ever location in B.C., right in time for the holidays.
Starting December 15, you'll feel as though you're right in the action of your favourite blockbuster movies with a new experience which has just launched at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis in Burnaby.
Cineplex partnered with CJ 4DPLEX to open the "4DX auditorium" which includes synchronized motion seats and environmental effects like water, wind, fog, scent and even snow to bring movies to life in a whole new way while you're watching.
According to a press release, it's the first screen of its kind to open in B.C.
The first film to ever be played in this new immersive movie theatre is the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water and it'll make you feel as if you're in Pandora itself.
Kevin Watts, Executive VP of Exhibition & LBE at Cineplex said the technology would let viewers escape into the "magical world of cinema that you have to see, hear, feel and smell to believe."
Tickets to see one of the extra special movie experiences start from $26.50 per person.
Although this is the first 4DX auditorium experience in B.C., there are also multiple other locations to experience the immersive theatres across Canada:
- Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, Chinook, AB
- Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton, Edmonton, AB
- Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain, Hamilton, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP, Oakville, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa, Ottawa, ON
- Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP, Toronto, ON
With this exciting new theatre experience, it might be time to start planning your next movie night out!