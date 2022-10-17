I Paid $25 For A VIP Cineplex Cinema Experience & It's Worth It For The Drinks Alone
A cocktail with my popcorn? Yes, please! 🍹🍿
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Cineplex offers a VIP experience that takes going to the movies to the next level, but it comes at a price. After hearing about it for years, I wanted to see for myself if it was worth paying an extra $10 on top of an already expensive movie ticket. Now I don't know if I'll ever go back!
I went to the Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP in Vancouver, B.C. to see the new Amsterdam flick, and was excited to be able to order a cocktail at the theatre.
The VIP experience costs $24.99 per person at the cinema I went to, and the theatre itself is much different from a regular one. It has a few seats that are bigger and more comfortable, and you get access to a whole different menu, plus service to your seat.
"From handcrafted cocktails in our licensed VIP Lounge to apps, dinner and dessert served right to your comfortable seats, VIP is the ultimate place to get together," the website said.
Outside of the VIP movie theatres, there is a VIP Lounge, where you can grab dinner and drinks before or after the movie. You can also just go there without a ticket for a meal.
Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP.Ashley Harris | Narcity
How to purchase tickets
Purchasing my VIP tickets was quite simple and I was able to find them right on the Cineplex website.
It's pretty much the exact same process as purchasing regular tickets, just make sure to select the VIP option when picking your movie and preferred time.
Then add your Scene card if you have one and proceed to check out. It was easy and quick and the tickets were emailed to me right away.
Note: you must be 19+ to purchase these tickets!
The atmosphere
The specific theatre I went to in Vancouver had a whole separate section for VIP Cineplex guests. I took an escalator up to a floor where there were multiple theatres and a lounge area.
VIP bar at the Cineplex Cinemas Marine.Ashley Harris | Narcity
It's modern and super classy.
The actual theatre itself had big lounge chairs for seats, all spaced out nicely. It was so nice not to be in a tiny seat, crammed next to a stranger. The legs of the chair can go up and you can recline a bit too, making it super comfy!
Seriously, I don't know if I can ever go back to regular theatre seats now because this theatre had the coziest seats. Just make sure not to fall asleep in them, like I almost did.
Ashley Harris in a VIP seat.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The food and drinks
This was honestly the best part.
They have an awesome menu with tons of options, to please even the pickiest eaters.
We ended up ordering food and drinks from the VIP lounge right outside of the theatre. It's a great place to grab a bite if you show up too early for your movie.
I ordered a quesadilla with a side of guacamole and an extra spicy caesar.
Quesadilla from the VIP Lounge of Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Before heading off to the movie, we asked the waitress to send our theatre snacks and drinks right to our seats. You can also order food and drinks from the staff inside the theatre too.
My movie snack of choice was, of course, popcorn and a giant boozy fishbowl called "BEACH, PLEASE!"
Fishbowl drink and popcorn.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The prices
VIP tickets cost $24.99 per person, which is more expensive than regular cinema tickets and totally worth it in my opinion. Regular tickets cost $14.50 per person, so paying the $10.49 for super comfy seats and incredible service was a no-brainer.
The food menu prices actually weren't all that bad.
My quesadilla was $14 and a large popcorn was $8.
The drinks were on the pricey side, but also so worth it to enjoy a cocktail during the show. My caesar was $15, and the giant fishbowl cocktail which was bigger than my head cost $19.
Blue fishbowl drink.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Where you can find VIP Cineplex theatres
Luckily for all the Canadians out there, Cineplex has VIP theatres across all of Canada!
People living in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec can all enjoy this super fun experience.
B.C. alone has five different locations.
You can find your nearest location right from the website.
The experience
Overall, it was a great time and one of the best ways to spend a date night out. However, I am a bit worried I won't want to go back to regular theatre seats again after being spoiled by this VIP experience.
(Plus, the movie Amsterdam was incredible, I definitely recommend checking it out.)