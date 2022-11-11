Cineplex Canada Is Having A Free Movie Day & You Can Also Get Popcorn For $2.50
Check your local theatre for show times.
If you're looking for some entertainment without breaking the bank, Cineplex Canada is here to help with a free movie.
The movie theatre has just announced its Community Day next week and it's the perfect chance to catch a free movie along with some incredibly cheap food.
What is Cineplex Community day?
Cineplex Community Day is a one-day event that will be taking place on Saturday, November 19.
It aims to raise funds for BGC Canada – Canada's largest child and youth organization.
Now in its tenth year, this event will give you the chance to catch a morning screening of a family-friendly movie for free.
Plus, concession items are going to be greatly reduced, with snacks like pop, popcorn and some candy being as low as $2.50.
It's a great time to load up on snacks, not only because they're cheap, but also because $1 from each purchase will go to BGC Canada to help them provide programs and services to Canada's youth – and that'll be the case all day!
Some movies that will be playing include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, with all movies starting at 9:30 a.m. local time.
Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis, so if you want to make it, be there nice and early for the 9 a.m. door opening.
Also keep in mind that movies will be screened in French or English depending on the market.
So, if you're looking for a fun morning out, check out the Cineplex website to see where the closest Community Day screening is taking place.
While this event has no VIP experiences, if you are curious to give it a go for another screening, one Narcity writer believes it's worth it for the drinks alone.
