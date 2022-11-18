Cineplex Canada Is Showing Classic Christmas Movies This Winter & Tickets Are Only $2.99
Ready for some cozy holiday vibes? 🎄
Cineplex Canada has released its cheap movie schedule for the holidays, and that means you can watch some Christmas favourites this November and December for only a few bucks.
This year, there will be three holiday-themed movies playing across Canada at participating theatres, with admission costing only $2.99.
What Christmas movies are playing at Cineplex?
The first movie, which will be showing on November 26, is going to be the 1983 comedy A Christmas Story.
If you've never seen it, it follows the story of a young boy in the 1940s who desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas – only to be told by every authority figure that "you'll shoot your eye out."
Perfect for some great holiday laughs.
The next movie on the list is the 2003 classic Elf.
Playing at theatres across Canada on December 3, this movie is about a human (played by Will Ferrell) raised by elves, who goes to New York to find his biological father.
It's a classic for a reason with countless iconic scenes, from Buddy the Elf eating spaghetti with maple syrup to a monster of a snowball fight.
The final classic Christmas flick hitting Cineplex screens is The Polar Express, which came out in 2004.
Screening on December 10, this animated movie is about a young boy's journey to the North Pole on the titular Polar Express.
It's a movie about the magic of Christmas while also boasting some truly legendary animation.
These movies are going to be available across Canada, with screenings happening in or near almost every single major Canadian city, from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada.
If you want to secure your spot, you can book advance tickets for all three movies now.
One caveat is that a lot of these flicks are not going to be playing at prime times. So, be prepared for showings a bit earlier in the day.
But, for $2.99, it might be worth visiting the cinema early to experience some great holiday movie fun.
This isn't the only cheap movie showing happening these days either.
Saturday, November 19 is the Cineplex community day event which means free tickets to some popular family-friendly movies – with some concession proceeds going to charity.
